NEW DELHI: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Children's Eye Hospital, 12 Fire Tenders Rushed To Spot

A massive fire erupted at a children’s eye hospital in Delhi on Wednesday, June 5. Following the incident, 12 fire tenders promptly responded to the scene, and endeavours to extinguish the flames are currently ongoing.

The event occurred at Eye 7 Children’s Hospital situated in Lajpat Nagar. According to the images surfaced on the Internet, a dense column of black smoke is observed emanating from the structure.

Delhi: Fire broke out at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre in South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. 12 fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2024

Delhi: Fire broke out at Eye7 Chaudhary Eye Centre in South Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar. 12 fire tenders at the spot. Further details awaited. @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/rJFO9KM26A — nikesh singh (@nikeshs86) June 5, 2024

This is a developing story. We will keep you posted.

