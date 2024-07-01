The Indian Parliament began its 6th session today (July 1) by observing 1 minute silence for the victims of the Kanishka bombings. This came few days after NewsX took an initiative to question the Canadian parliament’s decison to honor the Khalistani terrorist through a minute silence and urged the Indian Parliamentarians to pay tribute to those who lost their lives in the massive terror attack – Kanishka Bombings.

Bravo! A significant NewsX Impact seen today in Parliament. Indian MPs hold #1MinuteForKanishka tribute in silence to honour Kanishka bombing victims. pic.twitter.com/8fgFrxYiJs — NewsX World (@NewsX) July 1, 2024

#WATCH | Rajya Sabha of Parliament observed a moment of silence in memory of the victims of AI 182 ‘Kanishka’. “This horrific terrorist attack, which took place on June 23, 1985, had claimed 329 lives. Justice was never fully served to the victims and their families. Let’s vow… pic.twitter.com/9p1JAH6c3y — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

Few days ago, the Canadian Parliament—the elected representatives of Canada—stood up to showcase a minute of silence for an individual who was on a terror suspect list, who was under a no-fly list, and was under numerous investigations. They stood in silence for a Khalistani terrorist.

No only this, few months ago, the Canadian Parliament, at the behest of none other than the Speaker of the House, invited an individual to partake in a ceremony being attended by the Ukrainian President. This individual was given a standing ovation in the Houses of Parliament in Canada, whose head of state is King Charles. A few hours later, it was found out that the individual was a Nazi war criminal, following which the Speaker of the Canadian Parliament had to tender his resignation, and it simply cannot be dismissed as a forepaw in incompetence.

24th June marked the 39th anniversary of the worst terror attack in human history until 9/11. In this terror attack led to the killings of more than 200 Canadians by a terrorist bomb that blew up an Air India flight called Kanishka.

However, NewsX has been vulnerable on the Kanishka fires. Now, this makes one think why the Canadian Parliament, which has seen a country overlooking an investigation that allowed two out of the three principal accused to walk scot-free and the other currently roaming around Canadian society.

As the Indian Parliament in the 18th Lok Sabha session begins, and it was an Indian plane with an Indian crew on board, and it was heading to India. So, should India’s Parliament take a minute of silence for the Kanishka victims on the 39th anniversary of this terror attack?

Kanishka Bombing: What Kanishka Bombing Victims Told NewsX

On June 23, 1985, Air India Flight 182, known as “Kanishka,” took off from Montreal’s Mirabel International Airport. The flight was scheduled to arrive at London Heathrow Airport before continuing to Delhi and Mumbai. The passengers included 268 Canadians, 27 British citizens, 22 Indians, and others of unknown nationalities. At 7:14 a.m. GMT, a bomb planted in the cargo hold exploded off the coast of Ireland, near Cork. The wreckage plummeted into the water, and the black box was eventually discovered from a depth of over 6,700 feet.

