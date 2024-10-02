Home
we-woman

NGT Calls For Accountability In Southern Ridge Encroachment Case

The NGT has issued a notice to key officials regarding ongoing encroachment issues in Delhi's Southern Ridge, highlighting the need for urgent protective measures for this vital green area.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has issued a notice to key officials, including the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) of Delhi, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), and the District Magistrate of South Delhi, regarding encroachment in Delhi’s Southern Ridge.

This action follows a suo motu application based on a news report titled “Reclaiming Delhi’s lungs,” published in The Indian Express on September 9. The report highlights the significant challenges in reclaiming the Southern Ridge, designated as a reserved forest under the Indian Forest Act of 1927. Despite this protection, large portions of the Ridge have been encroached upon over time. Efforts to reclaim these areas have faced delays due to legal complications, a lack of manpower, and concerns about displacing local residents.

In an order dated September 26, the NGT’s Principal Bench, led by Chairperson Prakash Shrivastava, referred to a 2019 survey that identified 357.07 hectares of encroached land, with only about 22% cleared so far. Notably, the villages of Asola and Bhatti are highlighted as areas with significant encroachments.

The slow progress in clearing these encroachments is attributed to various factors, including legal delays and pending land demarcations. The NGT’s order pointed out specific instances of encroachment, such as a police station and a motorcycle showroom situated on forest land. Additionally, the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has sought approval for construction on its Maidangarhi campus, raising further concerns about the boundaries of the forest land.

The tribunal underscored the complexities involved in reclaiming the Southern Ridge and called for more effective measures and dedicated resources to protect this vital green space. It also raised important questions about compliance with the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, and the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986.

The NGT has ordered the involved parties to respond to the notice at least a week before the next hearing, set for January 21, 2025. This development highlights the NGT’s commitment to addressing environmental concerns and safeguarding Delhi’s essential green areas.

Delhi Southern Ridge Encroachment Forest Ministry National Green Tribunal NGT notice

