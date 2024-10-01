Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

The operation, which also included three DSPs, focused on verifying the status of inmates and searching the rooms within the ashram. 

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

On Tuesday, 150 police officers, led by an Additional Superintendent of Police, conducted a search operation at Isha Foundation’s ashram in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore.

Earlier, Madras High Court asked for a report on criminal cases involving the foundation. 

The Search Operation

The operation, which also included three DSPs, focused on verifying the status of inmates and searching the rooms within the ashram. 

The judges directed the police to investigate further and submit a report by October 4, detailing any criminal cases pending against the foundation.

Petition Filed By Parents

A habeas corpus petition was filed by Dr. S. Kamaraj, a retired professor, who alleged that his two daughters, Geetha (42) and Latha (39), were being held against their will by the foundation. He claimed the organisation was brainwashing individuals into renouncing their worldly lives and becoming monks, including shaving their heads and abandoning their families.

Kamaraj’s petition mentioned that both of his daughters were well-educated, and were earning well. Later they joined the yoga classes in the foundation, where the foundation administered food and medicines to his daughters and forced them to stay at the organisation.

Both daughters, however, appeared in court and denied their father’s allegations. They claimed that their decision to stay at the centre was voluntary. 

Court Questions Isha Foundation

The court expressed concerns about the influence of Isha Foundation on young women. Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam asked why Sadhguru, as Jaggi is known among his followers, who had his own daughter married and well-settled, was encouraging other young women to become monks.

Isha Foundation, in its response, denied the allegations, stating that individuals at the ashram were free to make their own choices about their spiritual path. 

“As per the court order, the police, including the SP, have come to the Isha Yoga Center for a general inquiry. They are inquiring with residents and volunteers, understanding the lifestyle, understanding how they come in and stay, etc,” it said in a statement.

ALSO READ: 42 Year Old Bajaj Employee Takes His Own Life Due To Work Pressure & Mental Torture

Filed under

isha foundation sadhguru yoga

Also Read

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Lynford Inverary Set To Be COO, Acting CEO Of Cricket West Indies

Lynford Inverary Set To Be COO, Acting CEO Of Cricket West Indies

Entertainment

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox