Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

On Tuesday, 150 police officers, led by an Additional Superintendent of Police, conducted a search operation at Isha Foundation’s ashram in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore.

Earlier, Madras High Court asked for a report on criminal cases involving the foundation.

The Search Operation

The operation, which also included three DSPs, focused on verifying the status of inmates and searching the rooms within the ashram.

The judges directed the police to investigate further and submit a report by October 4, detailing any criminal cases pending against the foundation.

Petition Filed By Parents

A habeas corpus petition was filed by Dr. S. Kamaraj, a retired professor, who alleged that his two daughters, Geetha (42) and Latha (39), were being held against their will by the foundation. He claimed the organisation was brainwashing individuals into renouncing their worldly lives and becoming monks, including shaving their heads and abandoning their families.

Kamaraj’s petition mentioned that both of his daughters were well-educated, and were earning well. Later they joined the yoga classes in the foundation, where the foundation administered food and medicines to his daughters and forced them to stay at the organisation.

Both daughters, however, appeared in court and denied their father’s allegations. They claimed that their decision to stay at the centre was voluntary.

Court Questions Isha Foundation

The court expressed concerns about the influence of Isha Foundation on young women. Justices S M Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam asked why Sadhguru, as Jaggi is known among his followers, who had his own daughter married and well-settled, was encouraging other young women to become monks.

Isha Foundation, in its response, denied the allegations, stating that individuals at the ashram were free to make their own choices about their spiritual path.

“As per the court order, the police, including the SP, have come to the Isha Yoga Center for a general inquiry. They are inquiring with residents and volunteers, understanding the lifestyle, understanding how they come in and stay, etc,” it said in a statement.

