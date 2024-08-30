The arrest took place in the Kotwali-49 sector of Noida, where the accused was staying at the hotel with his family. Noida police are actively investigating the case and have urged residents to stay vigilant against such frauds. (Read more below)

Noida is grappling with a disturbing surge in digital arrest fraud, with two residents falling victim to elaborate scams within a week.

In one case, a retired Major General was defrauded of ₹2 crore. The scammers kept him under a fake digital arrest for five days, during which they managed to withdraw the entire amount through 40 different ATMs across Rajasthan. A significant portion, ₹1.5 crore, was taken using 40 different ATM cards in various locations.

In a separate incident, a senior citizen woman was deceived out of ₹19 lakh. She was kept under digital arrest for four days before being conned. Both cases highlight the growing sophistication of digital arrest schemes, where victims are tricked into believing they are under legal investigation while their money is stolen.

Fake RAW identity cards:



Authorities have arrested an individual in connection with these scams. The suspect, a resident of Kolkata, was found intimidating people by pretending to be an officer of India’s Research and Analysis Wing (RAW). Fake RAW identity cards were recovered from him. The accused was also allegedly extorting money from a hotel manager in Noida by promising to secure a government job.

According to Manish Mishra, the Additional Commissioner of Police in Noida, “The arrested individual was living with his family in Sector 49 of Noida. According to the address on his Aadhaar card, he is a resident of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal. The incident came to light when he claimed to be a senior police officer working for RAW and attempted to pressure the hotel manager where he was staying. The Noida police were alerted and arrived at the scene, thoroughly scanning his documents. They recovered a fake passport, Aadhaar card, and RAW card from his possession. Upon questioning, it was revealed that he had created these fake documents to intimidate innocent people and extort money for personal gain. It was also discovered that he had previously stayed in Ghaziabad and Vasundhara. A case has been filed under the relevant sections.”

The arrest took place in the Kotwali-49 sector of Noida, where the accused was staying at the hotel with his family. Noida police are actively investigating the case and have urged residents to stay vigilant against such frauds.

As digital fraud schemes evolve, it is essential for individuals to be cautious about unexpected legal or financial demands. The police recommend verifying the authenticity of any such requests and reporting suspicious activities immediately.

Also Read: No Reply From Your End’: Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi On The Kolkata Rape Case