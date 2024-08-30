‘No Reply From Your End’: Mamata Banerjee Writes To PM Modi On The Kolkata Rape Case

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has sent a second letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

In her letter, Banerjee reminded the Prime Minister of her previous communication on August 22, 2024, where she called for stricter central laws on rape and severe punishment for offenders. She expressed disappointment at not receiving a direct response from the Prime Minister. Instead, she received a general reply from the Union Ministry of Women and Child Development, which she felt was inadequate given the seriousness of the matter.

The body of the trainee doctor was discovered on August 9 within the RG Kar hospital grounds, sparking widespread protests and strikes by doctors across the country. The Supreme Court also took up the case. The primary suspects include Sanjay Roy and the former principal of the college, Sanjib Ghosh.

I have written this letter to the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India in connection with an earlier letter of mine to him. This is a second letter in that reference. pic.twitter.com/5GXKaX6EOZ — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 30, 2024

Banerjee highlighted in her letter that the West Bengal government has already taken significant steps to tackle such issues. She mentioned the creation of ten specialized Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) courts, along with 88 Fast Track Special Courts (FTSCs) and 62 POCSO-designated courts, all financed by the state. She urged Prime Minister Modi to approve the appointment of permanent judicial officers to these courts to ensure swift justice.

In her earlier letter on August 22, Banerjee stated that there are 90 rape cases reported daily across the country.

Responding to Banerjee’s concerns, Annapurna Devi, Union Minister for Women and Child Development, pointed out that the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, enacted last month, provides strict punishments for crimes against women. She also mentioned that West Bengal has been allocated 123 fast-track courts to deal with cases of rape and child abuse, but many of these courts have yet to become fully operational.