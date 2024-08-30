Supreme Court To Host National Conference Of District Judiciary On August 31

The Supreme Court of India will organize a two-day National Conference on the District Judiciary on August 31 and September 1, 2024. The event will be attended by over 800 participants from the district judiciary across all States and Union Territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the conference at Bharat Mandapam and will release a coin and postal stamp commemorating 75 years of the Supreme Court’s establishment.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Minister of State for Law and Justice, and other dignitaries will also attend the inaugural function.

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the valedictory address on September 1 and will unveil the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court.

Under the guidance of Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, the National Conference will feature six sessions over the two days. These sessions will address various aspects of the district judiciary.

The session on “Infrastructure and Human Resources” will explore ways to enhance infrastructure and human capital for the district judiciary, as stated in the press release issued by the Supreme Court.

The “Courtrooms for All” session will include presentations and discussions on the need for accessibility and inclusivity within the district judiciary, and ensuring safe and equitable access to justice for marginalized communities.

“Judicial Security and Wellness” will cover safety concerns for judges and well-being initiatives.

The second day will include a session on “Case Management,” focusing on strategies for efficient case handling and reducing pendency. “Judicial Training – Curriculum and Methods” will also be discussed to improve training programs for judges.

A session titled “Bridging the Gap” will encourage discussion on how High Courts and the Supreme Court can better support the district judiciary.

Supreme Court judges, Chief Justices of High Courts, the Secretary General of the Supreme Court, and Registrar Generals of High Courts will participate in the conference.

“This conference presents an invaluable opportunity for all stakeholders within the judiciary to engage in meaningful dialogue to address the challenges faced by the district judiciary. By working together with a shared sense of purpose and responsibility, the conference aims to ensure that justice is timely, fair, and accessible to all citizens. It will play a crucial role in enhancing the future of judicial administration in the country,” the statement from the apex court said.

(With ANI Inputs)

