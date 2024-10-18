Home
Friday, October 18, 2024
Noida School Sexual Assault Case: Teacher And Security In-Charge Arrested

Noida School Sexual Assault Case: Teacher And Security In-Charge Arrested

In a deeply concerning incident, Noida police have arrested the security in-charge and a class teacher at a prominent school after a three-and-a-half-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted multiple times by a 30-year-old man employed in the school’s housekeeping department. This distressing case has raised alarms about child safety within educational institutions.

The incidents reportedly took place in the first week of October. The girl’s parents approached the police on October 10, prompting an immediate investigation. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police Ram Badan Singh, the accused lured the young girl to an isolated area within the school premises, where the assaults allegedly occurred.

The suspect, who was hired by the school approximately one year ago, was arrested on the same day the complaint was filed. Further investigation revealed that both the security in-charge and the class teacher were aware of the assaults but attempted to conceal the information, leading to their arrests on Thursday night.

A case has been registered under sections 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, highlighting the severity of these allegations. Although police reviewed footage from 25 CCTV cameras across the school, they reported not finding any evidence of the assaults. However, medical examinations confirmed the abuse after the child was taken to a hospital.

The horrific nature of the incident came to light when the child’s doctor informed her parents of the possibility of sexual assault. Upon questioning their daughter, she revealed that someone had “pricked her with something” during school just two days before they filed the complaint.

This tragic incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety measures in schools to protect children from such heinous acts. As the investigation continues, the community seeks justice for the young survivor, who is now navigating the traumatic aftermath of this experience.

The implications of this case extend beyond the individuals involved, calling for a collective response to ensure the safety and well-being of children in educational environments across the nation.

bharatiya nyaya sanhita Noida School POCSO act Ram Badan Singh Sexual Assault Case
