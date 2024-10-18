Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Isha Foundation In Crisis: Shocking Police Report Raises Alarms Over Missing Persons!

A report submitted to the Supreme Court has unveiled serious allegations surrounding the ashram in Coimbatore, which may significantly impact the organization’s reputation. (Read more below)

Isha Foundation In Crisis: Shocking Police Report Raises Alarms Over Missing Persons!

The Isha Foundation, founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, is under intense scrutiny following alarming findings from the Tamil Nadu Police. A report submitted to the Supreme Court has unveiled serious allegations surrounding the ashram in Coimbatore, which may significantly impact the organization’s reputation.

On September 30 and October 1, Tamil Nadu Police conducted a comprehensive search of the Isha Foundation campus as directed by the Madras High Court. This operation aimed to investigate various complaints, including reports of individuals who had gone missing after attending courses at the ashram. The police findings were officially filed in the Supreme Court, despite a previous directive prohibiting reporting to the High Court.

According to the 23-page report, six missing person cases have been registered in the Alandurai Police Station related to the Isha Foundation over the past 15 years. Of these, five cases were closed with “further action dropped,” while one remains unresolved as the individual has not yet been located. The report also indicated the presence of a crematorium within the ashram premises, which has raised further questions.

In addition to the missing persons, the police highlighted serious health violations within the Isha Foundation’s hospital, revealing that expired medications were being administered to inmates. This situation has led to growing concerns about the well-being of those residing in the ashram.

Furthermore, the police noted that they had registered seven cases under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which pertains to police inquiries related to suicides. Two of these cases are currently under investigation pending forensic lab reports.

The report also outlined other serious allegations, including a POCSO case against a doctor employed by “Isha Outreach,” who has since been arrested and denied bail. Additionally, a complaint of sexual assault was lodged by a woman during a yoga course at the Isha Yoga Centre in 2021. Although she later withdrew her complaint, police intend to seek permission for further investigation due to procedural oversights.

While the Isha Foundation claims that all residents live there voluntarily, concerns were raised about the Internal Complaints Committee mandated under the POSH Act not functioning correctly. The police report noted that inquiries made to 558 individuals showed they felt free to leave the premises, but many child experts involved in the investigation recommended enhanced awareness programs regarding children’s rights and helplines.

As of October 1, 2024, the report stated that the Isha Yoga Centre housed 217 Brahmacharis, 2,455 volunteers, 891 paid staff, and numerous guests. The Joint Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, confirmed that the clinic operates under a valid license until March 2027, but the use of expired medical equipment and improper medical oversight have raised significant health concerns.

The Supreme Court is set to hear this case on October 18, and the outcome may have far-reaching implications for the Isha Foundation and its operations. With growing concerns surrounding the ashram’s practices, the organization faces mounting pressure to address these serious allegations and restore public trust.

ALSO READ: Jammu And Kashmir Cabinet Urges Centre To Restore Statehood

Filed under

Coimbatore Police isha foundation Isha Foundation missing persons Jaggi Vasudev Sadhguru Isha Foundation news Sadhguru news Supreme Court
Advertisement

Also Read

No Illegal Confinement at Sadhguru’s Ashram: TN Police Reports

No Illegal Confinement at Sadhguru’s Ashram: TN Police Reports

Beckham Hails Bellingham’s Quick Adaptation at Madrid

Beckham Hails Bellingham’s Quick Adaptation at Madrid

Yahya Sinwar’s Last Video Saving His Life, Watch Video Released By Israel

Yahya Sinwar’s Last Video Saving His Life, Watch Video Released By Israel

Who Is Vikas Yadav, The Former Indian RAW Officer Accused In The Gurpatwant Pannun’s Alleged Assassination Plot?

Who Is Vikas Yadav, The Former Indian RAW Officer Accused In The Gurpatwant Pannun’s Alleged...

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Jyothika: A Look At Her Iconic Career, Best Movies & Empowering Impact On Tamil Cinema

Happy Birthday Jyothika: A Look At Her Iconic Career, Best Movies & Empowering Impact On

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Liam Payne Died From Multiple Traumas, Internal Bleeding: Report

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death At 31: Heartfelt Reactions From Family, Friends & Music World

Liam Payne’s Tragic Death At 31: Heartfelt Reactions From Family, Friends & Music World

Sydney Sweeney Gears Up To Step Into The Boxing Ring for Christy Martin’s Biopic

Sydney Sweeney Gears Up To Step Into The Boxing Ring for Christy Martin’s Biopic

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Why was Tamannaah Bhatia summoned by ED?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Cow Ghee vs. Buffalo Ghee: Which Offers You Superior Health Benefits?

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2024: Empowering Women Through Early Detection and Lifestyle Changes

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Karwa Chauth 2024: Romantic Tips for Couples Staying Miles Apart This Festive Season

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox