Isha Foundation In Crisis: Shocking Police Report Raises Alarms Over Missing Persons!

The Isha Foundation, founded by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, is under intense scrutiny following alarming findings from the Tamil Nadu Police. A report submitted to the Supreme Court has unveiled serious allegations surrounding the ashram in Coimbatore, which may significantly impact the organization’s reputation.

On September 30 and October 1, Tamil Nadu Police conducted a comprehensive search of the Isha Foundation campus as directed by the Madras High Court. This operation aimed to investigate various complaints, including reports of individuals who had gone missing after attending courses at the ashram. The police findings were officially filed in the Supreme Court, despite a previous directive prohibiting reporting to the High Court.

According to the 23-page report, six missing person cases have been registered in the Alandurai Police Station related to the Isha Foundation over the past 15 years. Of these, five cases were closed with “further action dropped,” while one remains unresolved as the individual has not yet been located. The report also indicated the presence of a crematorium within the ashram premises, which has raised further questions.

In addition to the missing persons, the police highlighted serious health violations within the Isha Foundation’s hospital, revealing that expired medications were being administered to inmates. This situation has led to growing concerns about the well-being of those residing in the ashram.

Furthermore, the police noted that they had registered seven cases under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, which pertains to police inquiries related to suicides. Two of these cases are currently under investigation pending forensic lab reports.

The report also outlined other serious allegations, including a POCSO case against a doctor employed by “Isha Outreach,” who has since been arrested and denied bail. Additionally, a complaint of sexual assault was lodged by a woman during a yoga course at the Isha Yoga Centre in 2021. Although she later withdrew her complaint, police intend to seek permission for further investigation due to procedural oversights.

While the Isha Foundation claims that all residents live there voluntarily, concerns were raised about the Internal Complaints Committee mandated under the POSH Act not functioning correctly. The police report noted that inquiries made to 558 individuals showed they felt free to leave the premises, but many child experts involved in the investigation recommended enhanced awareness programs regarding children’s rights and helplines.

As of October 1, 2024, the report stated that the Isha Yoga Centre housed 217 Brahmacharis, 2,455 volunteers, 891 paid staff, and numerous guests. The Joint Director of Health Services, Coimbatore, confirmed that the clinic operates under a valid license until March 2027, but the use of expired medical equipment and improper medical oversight have raised significant health concerns.

The Supreme Court is set to hear this case on October 18, and the outcome may have far-reaching implications for the Isha Foundation and its operations. With growing concerns surrounding the ashram’s practices, the organization faces mounting pressure to address these serious allegations and restore public trust.

