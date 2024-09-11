Now ,You Can Travel Free Up To 20 km On Highways With Satellite Navigation But With A Condition

Enjoy zero toll charges for journeys of up to 20 km per day on highways , wheras journeys exceeding the 20 kilometres limit, motorists will be charged based on the actual distance travelled.

Vehicles with a functional GNSS can now travel up to 20 km daily on highways and expressways without paying tolls, as per the amended National Highways Fee Rules. Fees will be charged based on actual distance traveled beyond 20 km.

The Indian government has announced new rules that will change how drivers pay tolls on national highways. Under the updated system, which utilises a Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) for tracking, users of mechanical vehicles—excluding those with a National Permit—will be able to travel up to 20 kilometres without incurring any charges.

This amendment aims to streamline the toll collection process and alleviate financial burden on short- distance commuters.

Exclusive lanes for global navigation system on-board unit fitted vechile and in case vechile enters such lane , without a valid, functional global satellite system , shall pay a fee equivalent to two times of the user fee applicable at that fee plaza.

