Odisha Government To Test Ghee Quality At Jagannath Temple Amid TTD Laddu Controversy

In a proactive move, the Odisha government announced on Tuesday its decision to test the quality of ghee used for preparing offerings at the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri.

In a proactive move, the Odisha government announced on Tuesday its decision to test the quality of ghee used for preparing offerings at the revered Jagannath Temple in Puri. This decision comes in the wake of recent controversies surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in the ghee used for the famous laddus at the Tirumala Temple in Andhra Pradesh.

The controversy surrounding the Tirupati laddus has raised concerns among devotees, prompting Puri’s District Collector, Siddharth Shankar Swain, to clarify that, while no similar allegations have surfaced regarding the Jagannath Temple, the administration will take precautionary measures. “We will test the ghee’s quality used for the preparation of ‘Kotha Bhoga’ (prasad for the deities) and ‘Baradi Bhoga’ (prasad on order),” Swain stated.

Currently, the sole supplier of ghee for offerings at the Jagannath Temple is the state-run Odisha Milk Federation (Omfed). Swain emphasized that the administration aims to dispel any fears of adulteration. “A decision has been taken to examine the standard of ghee being supplied by Omfed. Discussions will be held with Omfed and the temple’s servitors who prepare the prasad,” he added.

Jagannath Swain Mohapatra, a servitor at the temple, highlighted previous concerns about the use of adulterated ghee, which was reportedly used for lighting lamps (diyas) on the temple premises. “That has been stopped. We will request the temple’s chief administrator for a complete test of the ghee used here,” he noted, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the faith of devotees.

The spotlight on the quality of temple offerings intensified after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu raised allegations that substandard ingredients and animal fats were used in the preparation of the laddus during the previous YSRCP government. This has led to increased scrutiny of the ingredients used in sacred offerings across temples in the region.

As the Odisha government moves forward with its quality assurance initiative, the aim is to uphold the sanctity of the Jagannath Temple and reassure devotees of the integrity of the offerings made at this historic shrine.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Sparks Outrage Over Calls For Reinstatement Of Farm Laws