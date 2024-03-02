Odisha Govt Reconstitutes Panel To Supervise Shri Jagannath Temple Committee

In order to oversee the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing commission in conducting the inventory of valuables, including jewelry kept in Ratna Bandar, the Odisha government created a commission headed by Justice Biswanath Rath.

“The Government have been pleased to dissolve the High-Level Committee constituted vide Notification No.JTA-04/2024/2933/L, dated 02.03.2024 for supervising the process of inventorisation of valuables including jewelleries stored in the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri in principle,” according to an official notification.

Odisha government dissolved the committee constituted by Justice Arijit Pasayat for the opening of Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple. pic.twitter.com/o7ZUqnToYA — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2024

In order to oversee the Shree Jagannath Temple Managing Committee in carrying out the inventory of assets, including jewelry held in the Ratna Bhandar of the Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, a High-Level Committee is hereby reconstituted, with Justice Biswanath Rath serving as its chairman.

Mohanty, C.B.K. Members of the panel include Rajib Sahu, Jagdish Mohanty, Retd. IAS, Prakash Mishra, Retd. IPS, Harihar Hota, Padmashree Sudarsan Pattanaik, Swami Pragyananda Ji, Representative of Sri Sri Gajapati Maharaj, Representative of A.S.I., Madhu Sudan Singhari, Janardan Pattajoshi Mohapatra, Jagannath Das Mohapatra, Soumendra Muduli, Puri Collector, and SJTA, Chief Administrator, have been named.

Temple of Puri Jagannath The state of Odisha is referred to as the home of Lord Jagannath, or the Lord of the Universe. One of the most significant temples in Puri, Odisha, devoted to Lord Jagannath, a manifestation of Lord Vishnu, is the Shree Jagannath Temple. The most popular destination in Puri is the internationally recognized Jagannatha temple. It is also referred to as the Srimandira, the Bada Deu1a, the Puri temple, or just the Jagannatha temple.

One of the highest structures in the Indian subcontinent is the Jagannatha temple, which rises to a height of almost 214 feet above road level. It is situated on a roughly ten-acre elevated stone platform.

Show Full Article