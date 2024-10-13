Old Video Of Lawrence Bishnoi’s Video Call With Pak Gangster Goes Viral

Following the claim by Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang that they were responsible for the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, new details have emerged regarding Bishnoi’s continued access to mobile phones and his communication with a Pakistani gangster from inside jail.

Earlier in June, a 19-second video clip surfaced, allegedly showing Bishnoi in a video call with Shahzad Bhatti, a Pakistan-based gangster. The video, which went viral, sparked widespread criticism of jail authorities for allegedly allowing Bishnoi to continue his criminal activities while behind bars.

ਪਹਿਲਾਂ, ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰ ਲਾਰੈਂਸ ਬਿਸ਼ਨੋਈ ਨੇ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਾਇਕ ਸਿੱਧੂ ਮੂਸੇਵਾਲਾ ਦਾ ਕਤਲ ਕੀਤਾ ਸੀ।

ਹਾਲ ਹੀ ਵਿੱਚ, ਬਿਸ਼ਨੋਈ ਨੇ ਗੁਜਰਾਤ ਜੇਲ੍ਹ ਤੋਂ ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨੀ ਗੈਂਗਸਟਰ ਸ਼ਹਜ਼ਾਦ ਭੱਟੀ ਨੂੰ ਈਦ ਦੀ ਸ਼ੁਭਕਾਮਨਾਵਾਂ ਦਿੱਤੀਆਂ, ਜਿਸ ਨਾਲ ਇਹ ਸਾਬਤ ਹੁੰਦਾ ਹੈ ਕਿ ਉਹ ਕੈਦ ਵਿੱਚ ਹੋਣ ਦੇ ਬਾਵਜੂਦ ਵੀ ਆਜ਼ਾਦੀ ਨਾਲ ਕੰਮ ਕਰ ਸਕਦਾ ਹੈ।

Bishnoi, who is serving time in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati Central Jail, is reported to have used other prisoners’ mobile phones to maintain contact with his gang. Although authorities have denied these claims, there have been previous reports of Bishnoi coordinating crimes, including the high-profile murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, from prison. In one instance, gangster Kunal Chhabra alleged that he received an extortion call from Bishnoi while the latter was in jail.

Bishnoi’s gang has continued to operate despite his imprisonment, with associates Anmol Bishnoi, Goldy Brar, and Rohit Godar running the network from abroad. Notably, Bishnoi, 31, is known to go on a silent fast whenever his gang is involved in a major crime. Sources revealed that he has been on such a fast for the past nine days.

The claim of responsibility for Baba Siddique’s murder was made through a social media post by an alleged member of Bishnoi’s gang. The post also linked the crime to Bollywood actor Salman Khan, stating that anyone associated with Khan would be targeted, referencing a long-standing grudge over Khan’s involvement in the 1998 blackbuck hunting case.

The post read, “Salman Khan, we did not want this war, but you caused our brother’s death. Whoever helps Salman Khan or the Dawood gang, their accounts will be settled.” The Bishnoi gang has been targeting Khan ever since he was convicted for hunting blackbucks, an animal sacred to the Bishnoi community.

In April, members of the gang reportedly opened fire at Khan’s residence, though no injuries were reported. One of the shooters involved later died under suspicious circumstances in police custody, further angering the Bishnoi gang. Sunday’s social media post reiterated their stance, stating, “We never attack first, but we will retaliate if any of our brothers are harmed.”

The police are still investigating the authenticity of the social media claim and have confirmed that Baba Siddique’s killing was a contract hit. Two suspects have been arrested, while a third is still at large.

Despite Bishnoi being incarcerated, his gang continues to pose a threat, with its leadership spread across different countries.

