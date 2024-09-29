Ongoing Encounter In Kathua: Two Terrorists Neutralized, One Policeman Martyred

A fierce encounter is currently underway in the Mandli area of Kathua, where security forces have neutralized two terrorists.

A fierce encounter is currently underway in the Mandli area of Kathua, where security forces have neutralized two terrorists. The operation, which was initiated following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the region, has unfortunately resulted in the martyrdom of one police personnel, identified as Head Constable Bashir Ahmed, with two others sustaining injuries.

Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, provided updates on the situation, stating, “Yesterday, we received information that terrorists are present in this area. After that, an operation was launched with the security forces.” He confirmed that the injured personnel are currently stable and receiving medical attention.

The ongoing operation is a response to credible intelligence indicating that 3-4 terrorists are believed to be operating in the area, potentially identified as foreign terrorists. As search operations continue, additional forces have been deployed to ensure the complete neutralization of the threat.

Authorities are keenly aware of the heightened security needs, particularly with the third phase of elections approaching. “The security arrangements are complete in view of the third phase of the elections,” Jain emphasized.

The situation remains tense as security forces work diligently to secure the area and protect the local population. Search operations are expected to provide more clarity in the coming hours.

