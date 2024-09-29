Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Ongoing Encounter In Kathua: Two Terrorists Neutralized, One Policeman Martyred

A fierce encounter is currently underway in the Mandli area of Kathua, where security forces have neutralized two terrorists.

Ongoing Encounter In Kathua: Two Terrorists Neutralized, One Policeman Martyred

A fierce encounter is currently underway in the Mandli area of Kathua, where security forces have neutralized two terrorists. The operation, which was initiated following intelligence reports about the presence of terrorists in the region, has unfortunately resulted in the martyrdom of one police personnel, identified as Head Constable Bashir Ahmed, with two others sustaining injuries.

Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu, provided updates on the situation, stating, “Yesterday, we received information that terrorists are present in this area. After that, an operation was launched with the security forces.” He confirmed that the injured personnel are currently stable and receiving medical attention.

The ongoing operation is a response to credible intelligence indicating that 3-4 terrorists are believed to be operating in the area, potentially identified as foreign terrorists. As search operations continue, additional forces have been deployed to ensure the complete neutralization of the threat.

Authorities are keenly aware of the heightened security needs, particularly with the third phase of elections approaching. “The security arrangements are complete in view of the third phase of the elections,” Jain emphasized.

The situation remains tense as security forces work diligently to secure the area and protect the local population. Search operations are expected to provide more clarity in the coming hours.

ALSO READ: Bihar Declares Flood Alert As Water Release Affects Over 16 Lakh

Filed under

encounter Jammu and Kashmir Kathua Policeman Martyred Terrorists Neutralized

Also Read

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Jaipur Police Registers FIR In Connection With Lawrence Bishnoi’s Interview

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout...

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

Will Stay Alive Till PM Modi Is Removed From Power: Kharge

China’s Role In US Election Manipulation Highlighted In Recent Findings

China’s Role In US Election Manipulation Highlighted In Recent Findings

4 Detained After Attack On Jr Doctors At Sagore Dutta Medical College

4 Detained After Attack On Jr Doctors At Sagore Dutta Medical College

Entertainment

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout | NewsX Exclusive

Bobby Deol At IIFA 2024: I Knew My Character In ‘Animal’ Would Be A Standout

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

IIFA 2024: Rekha Turns Back The Clock With Her Stunning 20-Minute Performance | Photos

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

Diljit Dosanjh Introduces Mother, Sister At Manchester Concert

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

IIFA 2024: Shah Rukh Khan Meets And Greets Fans In Dubai | Photos

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’ To Re-Release In Theatres? Kabir Khan Reveals

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox