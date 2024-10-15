Home
Tuesday, October 15, 2024
Opposition Walks Out Of Waqf Bill Meeting Amid Heated Exchange

Opposition leaders staged a dramatic walkout from the joint committee meeting on the Waqf Bill, protesting alleged derogatory remarks by a BJP member. Tensions flared, disrupting the session for over an hour.

Several opposition MPs, including Sanjay Singh, Kalyan Banerjee, Gaurav Gogoi, A Raja, Mohamed Abdulla, and Arvind Sawant, staged a walkout during a joint committee meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on Tuesday. According to reports, the opposition leaders exited the session after alleging offensive remarks made by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member.

The incident occurred during a parliamentary panel discussion where representatives from the Ministry of Minority Affairs were delivering a presentation on the Waqf Bill. After leaving the meeting for nearly an hour, the opposition members returned. However, BJP leaders claimed that the opposition had verbally attacked committee chairman Jagdambika Pal, further escalating tensions.

This marks the second consecutive day of conflict between opposition and BJP members, as similar disagreements led to a walkout the previous day. The ongoing rift highlights the deepening divisions over the Waqf Bill discussions.

(More updates to follow)

