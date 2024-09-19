Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
‘Our Kashmiri Pandits Have Played A Huge Role…’: PM Modi In Srinagar, Lauds Voter Turnout In J&K

Ahead of the second phase of polling for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Srinagar on Thursday, aiming to engage voters.

Ahead of the second phase of polling for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in Srinagar on Thursday, aiming to engage voters. The event, held at Sher-e-Kashmir Park, was secured heavily due to the Prime Minister’s presence and the anticipated large crowd. During his speech, Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their trust in his leadership.

Modi pointed out that the high voter turnout in the first phase of elections signified a rejection of parties linked to violence and terrorism. He stated, “The impressive voting in the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections has turned away from those who sympathize with stone pelting and terrorism. The people here have complete faith in my promise of a safe and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir. Heartfelt thanks to everyone who gathered in Srinagar.”

The Prime Minister also emphasized the government’s efforts to enhance education in the region, announcing that 50,000 children have returned to school, with pre-primary classes now starting in 15,000 schools. He mentioned that approximately 250 schools are being upgraded to PM SHRI Schools and highlighted advancements in higher education, including the establishment of new colleges and an increase in medical seats.

The 3 Khandaan Jibe

He said, “When I came to Jammu and Kashmir, I said that three families are responsible for the destruction of Jammu and Kashmir. Since then, these families have been panicking from Delhi to J&K. They believe that no one can question them. They think that somehow they can seize power and then plunder everyone; this is their birthright. Keeping the people of J&K deprived of their legitimate rights has been their political agenda.”

PM Modi On Kashmiri Pandit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says “Our Kashmiri Pandits have played a huge role in nurturing and promoting Kashmiriyat. But the selfish politics of three families made Kashmiri Hindus homeless from their homes, our Sikh families were also oppressed. These three families and their people remained partners in every oppression committed against the Kashmiri Hindus and Sikh brothers and sisters here. Congress-NC-PDP just did the division. But BJP is uniting everyone. We are bridging the distance between ‘Dil’and Delhi.”

Filed under

PM Modi In Kashmir PM Modi In Srinagar PM Modi On Kashmiri Pandits

