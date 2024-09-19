Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that the Shehbaz Sharif administration and the Congress-National Conference alliance share a common stance on the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has stated that the Shehbaz Sharif administration and the Congress-National Conference alliance share a common stance on the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. This comment was made as the Assembly elections in J&K are going on, the first since the region’s special status was revoked in 2019.

In a discussion with Geo News, Asif expressed that there is a significant likelihood that the Congress-National Conference coalition would succeed in the Assembly elections and assume control in the Union Territory. He noted that the alliance had made the restoration of Article 370 and 35A a key issue in their campaign.

Reinstating Article 370

While the National Conference has committed to reinstating Article 370, the Congress has remained silent on the matter and has not included it in its manifesto. Nonetheless, the Congress has reaffirmed its dedication to restoring full statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

The annulment of Article 370 and the division of the former state into two Union Territories continues to evoke strong emotions among the residents of Jammu and Kashmir, especially in the Valley. The restoration of Article 370 has been a central theme in the platforms of both the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP.

Khawaja Asif comments to help BJP

Asif’s comments provided the BJP with ammunition to criticize Congress, asserting that the party consistently aligns with those who threaten India’s interests. BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya remarked that a terrorist state like Pakistan endorses the positions of Congress and the National Conference regarding Kashmir, questioning how figures like Rahul Gandhi can be seen collaborating with those opposed to India’s interests.

Recently, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun voiced support for Rahul Gandhi’s comments about the dangers faced by the Sikh community in India. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also seized the opportunity to challenge Congress, suggesting that their opposition to PM Modi has led them to align with Pakistan.

