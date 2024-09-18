Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

J&K Elections 2024: ‘We have been waiting for this day for the past ten years,’ Says Omar Abdullah Amidst The First Phase Of Polls | NewsX

On the occasion, NewsX bagged a candid conversation with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, where he offered his perspective.

J&K Elections 2024: ‘We have been waiting for this day for the past ten years,’ Says Omar Abdullah Amidst The First Phase Of Polls | NewsX

The stage for the year’s most significant political event as Jammu and Kashmir braces for the first of the Indian elections after a whole decade. The elections that commenced today, 18 September, marked the beginning of the three-phase democratic process, that is set to conclude on October 1, with the counting scheduled for 5 October.

This election witnesses a fierce contest among several major parties and candidates, with over 219 candidates vying for 90 Assembly seats. This high-stakes contest includes key players like the BJP, Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well as independent candidates and other regional parties.

ALSO READRemand Note Of SHO Mondal Accessed: CBI Accuses Sandip Ghosh Of Deliberately Deceiving Investigations

Omar Abdullah on J&K elections

On the occasion, NewsX bagged a candid conversation with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, where he offered his perspective of the ongoing polls in the region. He expressed his disappointment in Jammu and Kashmir being kept away from the privilege of choosing their own representative. “We have been waiting for this day for the past ten years. I do not understand why we were kept away from the democracy for so long. Why were we deprived of our rights?” He stated as he mentioned that the party has set the agenda for the elections and they wish to communicate with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and understand their issues in order to work on them. “We would tell them that if they gave us their valuable votes for the next five years, we would do everything possible to benefit them.”

He stated that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir were a good thing and urged people to take part in the democratic activity in large numbers. “National Conference is a cadre-based party, and we have people everywhere. It will be nice for the democracy as well as for us and our party if everybody voted,” he also mentioned that all his party members have informed him that a lot of people from the various different areas are voting for the National Conference.

While concluding, he stated that the party would wait till the conclusion of the elections in the territory, that is, on October 8, to make any statement regarding the outcome; however, the turnout, according to Abdullah, has been good in the first phase for the national conference.

Also readNewsX in Kashmir: Women Voters Surpass Men, So What Do They Want?

Filed under

First Phase J&K elections 2024 National Conference (NC) omar abdullah People's Democratic Party (PDP)

Also Read

Gaza Cease-Fire: Blinken Arrives In Cairo To Meet Top Egyptian Officials

Gaza Cease-Fire: Blinken Arrives In Cairo To Meet Top Egyptian Officials

Nayab Singh Saini Slams Congress, Dismisses Caims Of BJP Infighting

Nayab Singh Saini Slams Congress, Dismisses Caims Of BJP Infighting

Delhi Will Not Accept Any Other Face Other Than Kejriwal: Piyush Goyal Jibes On AAP Govt In An Interview With NewsX

Delhi Will Not Accept Any Other Face Other Than Kejriwal: Piyush Goyal Jibes On AAP...

Indian Youth Congress Members Stage protest Over His Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

Indian Youth Congress Members Stage protest Over His Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI...

Entertainment

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian Cinema

IIFA 2024: Megastar Chiranjeevi Is Profoundly Grateful After Being Honoured With Outstanding Achievement In Indian

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Charlie Puth And Brooke Sansone Tie The Knot : Celebrate Long-Awaited Wedding In Montecito

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox