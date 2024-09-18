J&K Elections 2024: ‘We have been waiting for this day for the past ten years,’ Says Omar Abdullah Amidst The First Phase Of Polls | NewsX

The stage for the year’s most significant political event as Jammu and Kashmir braces for the first of the Indian elections after a whole decade. The elections that commenced today, 18 September, marked the beginning of the three-phase democratic process, that is set to conclude on October 1, with the counting scheduled for 5 October.

This election witnesses a fierce contest among several major parties and candidates, with over 219 candidates vying for 90 Assembly seats. This high-stakes contest includes key players like the BJP, Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance, and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), as well as independent candidates and other regional parties.

Omar Abdullah on J&K elections

On the occasion, NewsX bagged a candid conversation with National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, where he offered his perspective of the ongoing polls in the region. He expressed his disappointment in Jammu and Kashmir being kept away from the privilege of choosing their own representative. “We have been waiting for this day for the past ten years. I do not understand why we were kept away from the democracy for so long. Why were we deprived of our rights?” He stated as he mentioned that the party has set the agenda for the elections and they wish to communicate with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and understand their issues in order to work on them. “We would tell them that if they gave us their valuable votes for the next five years, we would do everything possible to benefit them.”

He stated that the elections in Jammu and Kashmir were a good thing and urged people to take part in the democratic activity in large numbers. “National Conference is a cadre-based party, and we have people everywhere. It will be nice for the democracy as well as for us and our party if everybody voted,” he also mentioned that all his party members have informed him that a lot of people from the various different areas are voting for the National Conference.

While concluding, he stated that the party would wait till the conclusion of the elections in the territory, that is, on October 8, to make any statement regarding the outcome; however, the turnout, according to Abdullah, has been good in the first phase for the national conference.

