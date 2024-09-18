Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
Live Tv

Coldplay Confirms India Tour, Deets Inside

British rock band Coldplay is set to perform in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. They are expected to take the stage in Mumbai, with more details to be announced soon.

Coldplay Confirms India Tour, Deets Inside

British rock band Coldplay is set to perform in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. They are expected to take the stage in Mumbai, with more details to be announced soon.

On Wednesday, BookMyShow shared a brief teaser of the upcoming concert on their Instagram account, featuring a motion graphic announcing Coldplay’s performance. The post quickly sparked reactions from fans, including one who exclaimed, “Let’s goo!!!” Another commented, “Wohooo!” and someone else added, “Can’t wait to be there with my yellows for life.”

Read More: How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

Coldplay previous events in India

Coldplay previously took the stage in India in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai, which featured various other artists and bands. The festival aimed to promote global development goals. The upcoming concert will be Coldplay’s first solo performance in India. At the Global Citizen Festival, the band endeared themselves to millions with their namaste greeting and even raised the Indian flag during their set.

About Coldplay

As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay has performed across Asia, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Australia over the past two years. For those who may not know, Coldplay is a British rock band formed in 1997, consisting of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey. They are celebrated for hits like “All My Love,” “Amazing Day,” “Another’s Arms,” “Broken,” “Charlie Brown,” and “Death and All His Friends,” among others.

Attending a Coldplay concert

For every music lover, attending a Coldplay concert is an essential experience. In January 2025, Indian fans will finally get their opportunity, as the band is scheduled to perform in the country. The excitement surrounding this long-anticipated event is palpable, promising an unforgettable experience for everyone who attends.

Also Read: Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Filed under

coldplay Coldplay India Tour Coldplay India Tour Dates

Also Read

J&K Assembly Election Phase-1: People Vote Enthusiastically, 58.58% Turnout Recorded By 7:30 PM

J&K Assembly Election Phase-1: People Vote Enthusiastically, 58.58% Turnout Recorded By 7:30 PM

UP: Executive Lounge Now Available For Passengers At Prayagraj Junction

UP: Executive Lounge Now Available For Passengers At Prayagraj Junction

Atishi Announces Compensation For Families Affected By Karol Bagh Building Collapse

Atishi Announces Compensation For Families Affected By Karol Bagh Building Collapse

Godrej Capital To Launch Affordable Housing By December

Godrej Capital To Launch Affordable Housing By December

Congress Launches Seven Guarantees For Haryana Elections, Promises Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme

Congress Launches Seven Guarantees For Haryana Elections, Promises Restoration Of Old Pension Scheme

Entertainment

IIFA Awards 2024: Main Event Tickets Sold Out, Limited Seats Left for Utsavam and Rocks

IIFA Awards 2024: Main Event Tickets Sold Out, Limited Seats Left for Utsavam and Rocks

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At 78

Who Was JD Souther? Singer Who Penned Songs For Eagles’ Most Iconic Hits Dies At

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox