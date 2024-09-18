Coldplay Confirms India Tour, Deets Inside

British rock band Coldplay is set to perform in India as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. They are expected to take the stage in Mumbai, with more details to be announced soon.

On Wednesday, BookMyShow shared a brief teaser of the upcoming concert on their Instagram account, featuring a motion graphic announcing Coldplay’s performance. The post quickly sparked reactions from fans, including one who exclaimed, “Let’s goo!!!” Another commented, “Wohooo!” and someone else added, “Can’t wait to be there with my yellows for life.”

Coldplay previous events in India

Coldplay previously took the stage in India in 2016 during the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai, which featured various other artists and bands. The festival aimed to promote global development goals. The upcoming concert will be Coldplay’s first solo performance in India. At the Global Citizen Festival, the band endeared themselves to millions with their namaste greeting and even raised the Indian flag during their set.

About Coldplay

As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, Coldplay has performed across Asia, Latin America, Europe, North America, and Australia over the past two years. For those who may not know, Coldplay is a British rock band formed in 1997, consisting of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey. They are celebrated for hits like “All My Love,” “Amazing Day,” “Another’s Arms,” “Broken,” “Charlie Brown,” and “Death and All His Friends,” among others.

Attending a Coldplay concert

For every music lover, attending a Coldplay concert is an essential experience. In January 2025, Indian fans will finally get their opportunity, as the band is scheduled to perform in the country. The excitement surrounding this long-anticipated event is palpable, promising an unforgettable experience for everyone who attends.

