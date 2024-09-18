How Much Did Stree 2 Earn To Surpass SRK’s Jawan And Become Highest Grossing HINDI Film Of All-Time?

Home
Wednesday, September 18, 2024
The sequel follows the success of the original Stree (2018), which was a blockbuster. With cameos from Varun Dhawan and Akshay Kumar, Stree 2 has exceeded expectations, winning over audiences nationwide.  

The Hindi horror-comedy Stree 2, starring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor alongside Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, and Pankaj Tripathi, has made history at the box office.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film has surpassed the Hindi version of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan to become the highest-grossing Hindi film.

Released on August 15 alongside two other Hindi films, Stree 2 has earned a total of ₹586 crore so far, including ₹2.65 crore on Tuesday, September 17. With this, it overtook Jawan’s Hindi box office collection, now aiming to join the ₹600 crore-club. The film could outpace Jawan’s overall earnings if it crosses ₹640 crore.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

Stree 2 has benefited from minimal competition in September, with no major film releases until the upcoming Yudhra starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan. Next week, it will face competition from Devara: Part 1, featuring Jr NTR and marking the Telugu debut of Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor.

