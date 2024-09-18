How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal? Convicted Con Artist Appears On Dancing With the Stars With An Ankle Monitor

Her story gained widespread attention with the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” which dramatized her life as a scam artist in New York’s elite circles. Read on to know more

Convicted scam artist Anna Sorokin made a dazzling appearance on “Dancing With the Stars,” accessorizing with a sparkling ankle monitor. Known as the “fake heiress,” Sorokin was convicted in 2019 for defrauding banks, hotels, and friends while posing as a wealthy German heiress under the alias Anna Delvey.

On Tuesday night, she stepped onto the dance floor for the new season’s premiere, with her ankle monitor becoming a surprising focal point.

After the show, Sorokin told a leading news agency that the ankle monitor didn’t hinder her performance, stating, “It’s actually not a big issue at all. It’s pretty light, and I asked them to make it tight so it doesn’t dangle. So it’s not so bad.” Her dance partner, Ezra Sosa, joined in the lighthearted commentary, calling the bedazzled ankle monitor “the real star of the show.”

While Sorokin admitted her debut didn’t go as smoothly as planned, she expressed relief that the performance was behind her. “I feel like my dance could have been a little bit better, but I’m happy I’ve done this and it was a great experience all over,” she shared. She also hopes the audience will be open to giving her a second chance, adding, “I served my time and I repaid my restitution.”

Despite her optimism, early reactions from fans on social media weren’t favorable, with the phrase “Anna Delvey’s Lackluster DWTS Debut” trending on X.

How Much Money Did Anna Sorokin Steal?

Sorokin’s legal troubles continue to follow her. Although she was released from prison in February 2021, she was soon picked up by immigration officials for overstaying her visa. After spending over a year in ICE custody, she was allowed to switch to house arrest in October 2022 as she continues to fight deportation to Germany.

Her release conditions, including the ankle monitor, were amended to allow her to travel to Los Angeles for the show.

Her story gained widespread attention with the Netflix series “Inventing Anna,” which dramatized her life as a scam artist in New York’s elite circles. Between 2016 and 2017, Sorokin swindled hundreds of thousands of dollars by posing as an heiress with a $60 million fortune.

Her exploits led to luxurious stays in five-star hotels, private jet travel, and access to Manhattan’s exclusive social circles—all without paying a dime.

After serving her sentence, Sorokin’s story remains a media fascination. Now, she’s hoping her stint on “Dancing With the Stars” might give her a shot at redemption.

