Mickey 17: What Role Does Robert Pattinson Play In Bong Joon Ho’s Comeback After Parasite?

Bong mentioned at the 2024 CinemaCon that Pattinson’s casting was influenced by the actor’s intense presence.

Robert Pattinson finds dying on screen particularly challenging, having experienced over 17 deaths in Bong Joon Ho’s adaptation of the sci-fi novel “Mickey 17.” This film, which represents Bong’s eagerly anticipated follow-up to his Oscar-winning “Parasite,” features Pattinson as Mickey, a disposable worker known as an Expendable.

Mickey is part of a mission to colonize the icy planet Niflheim, undertaking perilous tasks that are too risky for regular humans, which inevitably leads to numerous fatalities.

The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Naomi Ackie, who gained attention for her role in “Blink Twice.”

Bong’s adaptation of Edward Ashton’s novel not only reimagines the story but also increases the number of deaths for the protagonist. Announced in January 2022, before the novel’s February release, the film’s release date has been pushed from March 29, 2024, to 2025.

Produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, Dooho Choi of Kate Street Picture Company, and Bong’s Offscreen, Inc., “Mickey 17” boasts a talented behind-the-scenes team including Oscar-nominated Darius Khondji for cinematography, Fiona Crombie for production design, Jin-mo Yang for editing, Catherine George for costume design, and Dan Glass for visual effects. The score is composed by Jae-il Jung, known for his work on “Parasite” and “Squid Game.”

Meanwhile, Bong’s other planned project, a “Parasite” TV series for Warner Bros. Discovery, has been cancelled, with Tilda Swinton, who was to lead the series, no longer involved. Mark Ruffalo was also set to star in the series, which was envisioned as a six-hour film adaptation. “Mickey 17” is scheduled to premiere in theaters on January 31.