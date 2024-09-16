Home
Where Did Aditi Rao Hydari And Siddharth Tie The Knot? All About The 400-Year-Old Wanaparthy Temple

In a surprising development, actors Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari were married in a private ceremony at the historic Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, located in Srirangapur, Wanaparthy district, Telangana.

The couple, who had been in a relationship for several years, chose an intimate wedding with only close family and friends in attendance. Their wedding photos, set against the picturesque temple backdrop, quickly went viral on social media.

All About 400-Year-Old Wanaparthy Temple

The Sri Ranganayaka Swamy Temple, constructed in the 18th century, is a fine example of Vijayanagara architecture, inspired by the famous Sri Ranganathaswamy Temple in Srirangam, Tamil Nadu.

According to legend, King Krishnadevaraya of the Vijayanagar Empire was so enchanted by the Srirangam temple that he sought to recreate its beauty in his kingdom.

After receiving a divine vision, he discovered the idol of Lord Ranganatha between the Kothakota and Kanvayapally mountains and chose the location near Ratna Pushkarini Lake to build the temple.

Today, the temple is a prominent pilgrimage site, attracting devotees and visitors from states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra. Its peaceful surroundings and historical significance make it a popular choice for weddings, with around 300 ceremonies held annually, according to the temple’s official records.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

Why Did Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari Marry At Wanaparthy Temple?

Aditi’s connection to the temple goes beyond its beauty; her maternal grandfather was the last ruler of Wanaparthy Sansthanam, and her family maintains a long-standing tradition of worship at the temple.

In an earlier interview earlier this year, Aditi mentioned that her wedding would take place at the 400-year-old temple, which holds great significance for her family.

The couple’s decision to keep their wedding a private and intimate affair, set within the ancient temple, added a unique charm to their special day.

