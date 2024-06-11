'Pakistan Should Be Fully Prepared': Former PoK PM Responds to Reasi Terror Attack

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), Raja Farooq Haider Khan, has issued a strong warning on social media following the recent terror attack in Reasi, Jammu and Kashmir. In a post on X, he urged Pakistan to be ready for any potential Indian military response in the region. Khan’s message read: “Pakistan should be fully prepared for any Indian misadventure in Azad Kashmir in pretext of Riasi (sic) attack.”

Pakistan should be fully prepared for any Indian misadventure in Azad Kashmir in pretext of Riasi attack — Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan (@farooq_pm) June 10, 2024

The Reasi terror attack occurred on Sunday evening when a bus carrying pilgrims from Katra to the Shiv Khori shrine was targeted by terrorists in the Ransu area. The attack resulted in the deaths of at least ten people and caused the bus to fall into a gorge after the terrorists shot its tyre.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Reasi, Mohita Sharma, confirmed that the incident was a terror attack. Following the attack, rescue operations were swiftly launched, with senior police officers, the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police collaborating to search for the terrorists. The area was cordoned off, and an Army helicopter was deployed to aid in the search operations. Several injured individuals were transported to GMC in Jammu for treatment.

The attack took place just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s swearing-in ceremony for his new term. The Indian government has condemned the attack and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice. Security measures have been heightened in the region to prevent further incidents.

The incident has drawn widespread concern and condemnation from various leaders. The Indian government has assured the public of its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of its citizens and taking decisive action against those responsible for the attack.

