Residents of Uttar Pradesh's Pakistan Wali Gali urged PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to change the name of their locality. The locals alleged that they were not being able to access basic amenities due to their name.

Residents of Pakistan Wali Gali in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida have urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to change the name of an area. The residents have alleged the area have been the victim of less development due to their colony name. The area which got its name after people came from Pakistan settled there during the partition.

The residents questioned the government for failing to develop the area for decades. They said that if their ancestors came from Pakistan it was not their fault as according to them they had settled there a long time ago.

Residents also alleged that their Aadhaar card also reads the same address. They questioned why they are being segregated in the name of Pakistan.

They, however, requested PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath to change the name of their locality and provide employment opportunities and basic amenities to them.

The colony, who houses around 60-70 families, also alleged that people living in nearby colonies also treated them badly as they feel neglected in their own country.

Residents of "Pakistan Wali Gali" in Greater Noida request PM Modi & CM Yogi Adityanath to change the name of their colony; say, "we are Indians. 4 of our ancestors came here from Pakistan a long time ago. But still, even our Aadhar card has "Pakistan Wali Gali" written on them" pic.twitter.com/hYHWDezydk — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2019

CM Yogi Adityanath had changed the names of several places in Uttar Pradesh. CM has a penchant for renaming places. The state government also proposed names for the places including Mughalsarai station as Deendayal Upadhyaya, Allahabad as Prayagraj, Ali Nagar as Arya Nagar and others.

During his tenure as the Gorakpur MP, Yogi Adiyanath changed the names of scores of places-Urdu Bazar as Hindi Bazar, Miya Bazar as Maya Bazar, Islampur as Ishwarpur, Lahaladpur as Alahaladpur and Humayun Nagar as Hanuman Nagar.

Bhupesh Kumar,a resident of "Pakistan Wali Gali":We don't get employment even after showing Aadhar Card.We spend money on our children's education but even they won't get employment.We're very disturbed. We request PM & CM to change the name of this colony & provide us employment pic.twitter.com/OYTfsN3Rxo — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 30, 2019

