Parliament Session Highlights: PM Modi To Address Lok Sabha At 4pm; Lost Government Is Ruling’: Akhilesh Yadav Attacks NDA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address the Lok Sabha today, responding to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address. This follows heated remarks by the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who accused the government of promoting violence in the name of Hinduism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha today. This comes a day after Rahul Gandhi’s comments on Hinduism sparked a significant backlash from the ruling BJP and its allies.

Rahul Gandhi’s Provocative Comments

During his speech, Gandhi accused the BJP of using Hinduism to justify violence. Pointing to the Treasury Bench, he said, “Those who call themselves Hindus talk about violence.” Gandhi also criticized the government for failing to meet farmers’ demands and mishandling the NEET issue.

As members of the Treasury Bench protested, Gandhi remarked, “The BJP and the RSS are not the entire Hindu society… Aap Hindu ho hi nahi (You are not Hindus).” He questioned why the Prime Minister always appears serious. In response, Modi stood up and said, “Democracy and the Constitution teach me to take the Leader of the Opposition seriously.”

Government’s Reaction

Home Minister Amit Shah demanded an apology from Gandhi, while Defence Minister Rajnath Singh accused him of misleading the House on the Agniveer scheme. The BJP and its allies condemned Gandhi’s remarks, stressing the importance of respecting all religions and maintaining decorum in Parliament.

Rajya Sabha Developments

In the Rajya Sabha, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Modi’s claim that his last 10 years in power were just a prelude to greater achievements. Kharge pointed to various issues during the NDA’s third term, including exam paper leaks, a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, train accidents, airport collapses, bridge cave-ins, and increased toll taxes. His criticisms of Modi’s campaign speeches and allegations against the RSS were largely removed from the record by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

12:00 PM Parliament Session 2024 LIVE updates: Shashi Tharoor on Rahul Gandhi’s speech

On LoP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor tells PTI: "I didn't find anything wrong in what Rahul Gandhi said in Parliament. He said, pointing towards the BJP people, that there are people who call themselves Hindu but indulge in spreading hatred and violence. We have been seeing in politics that people misuse the name of 'Hindutva' without knowing much about it, without knowing what Swami Vivekananda taught us."

11:40 AM Parliament Session 2024 LIVE updates: Akhilesh Yadav on Agniveer scheme and caste census

"We are in favour of caste census…We can never accept the Agniveer scheme. When the INDIA alliance comes to power, the Agniveer scheme will be scrapped…Legal guarantee of MSP on crops has not be implemented. Horticulture crops should also be given MSP…" says Akhilesh Yadav in Lok Sabha.

11:20AM ‘Lost government is ruling’: Akhilesh Yadav attacks NDA

On EVMs, Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav says,"…EVM pe mujhe kal bhi bharosa nahi tha, aaj bhi nahi hai bharosa, mein 80/80 seats jeet jaun tab bhi nahi bharosa…The issue of EVM has not died"

11:00AM Parliament Lok Sabha Session Begins

10:50 AM LOP Rahul Gandhi on his Parliament Speech

On portions of his speech expunged, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, “In Modi ji’s world, truth can be expunged. But in reality, the truth can’t be expunged. I said what I had to say, that is the truth. They can expunge as much as they want. Truth is truth.”

10:40 AM ‘PM Modi instructed NDA MPs to follow Parliament’s rules and conventions’ Says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

After the NDA Parliamentary party meeting, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, “…Today, the PM gave us a mantra which is very important. He said that every MP has been elected to the House to serve the nation. Irrespective of the party they belong to, service to the nation is our first responsibility. Every NDA MP has to work by prioritising the country, this is what the PM urged. Secondly, the PM guided us well regarding the conduct of MPs. He said that every MP should present the matters of their constituency in the House very well as per rules. He also told us to develop expertise in other major issues of interest – be it water, environment, social area. So, PM told us to develop expertise in those areas. PM urged NDA MPs to follow the rules of the Parliament, Parliamentary democracy system and conduct which is essential to becoming a good MP… I think this guidance by the PM is a good mantra for all MPs, especially first-time MPs…We have decided to follow this mantra…”

10:25 AM NDA Parliamentary party meeting concludes

10:13 AM PM Modi welcomed by NDA leaders at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting in Delhi

9:40 AM- Parliament Session Live Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for the NDA parliamentary meet

9:15 AM – Union Ministers arrive for NDA Parliamentary Party meeting

9:10 AM -Parliament Session Live Updates: What LoP Rahul Gandhi Said in the Lok Sabha Yesterday

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi administration on several issues, including rising prices, unemployment, demonetisation, the Agniveer program, and paper leaks. He accused the government of treating Agniveers as “use and throw labourers” and pushing Manipur into a state of civil war. Regarding NEET, he argued that it has turned into a “commercial” exam favoring wealthy students rather than just a professional one. Gandhi pointed at the ruling party members, alleging that those who claim to be Hindus are involved in violence and hatred. He accused the BJP of not following the core principles of Hinduism and charged it with spreading hate and violence against minorities.

9:07 AM – Parliament Session Live Updates: PM Modi likely to speak in Lok Sabha today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address on Tuesday, a day after Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Hinduism invited the ire of the BJP and its allies.

