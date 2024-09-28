Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Being Controlled By Urban Naxals, Slams Appeasement

Ahead of final polls of J&K, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong attack on the Congress party during a rally in Jammu on Saturday, asserting that it is entirely under the influence of "Urban Naxals" who view foreign infiltrators as "vote banks" while disregarding the plight of Indian citizens.

Speaking at a Jammu rally, PM Modi said “Congress has never truly honored the sacrifices of our brave soldiers. Today, the party is hijacked by urban Naxal sympathizers who welcome foreign infiltrators as ‘vote banks, while mocking the sufferings of our own citizens.”

PM Modi Accuses Congress Of Appeasement 

Later, PM Modi declared that the Congress, National Conference, and PDP have historically done injustice to Jammu and are willing to “do anything for appeasement.”

Then, he talked about the alleged victimization of Jammu region saying, “These parties are upset about the changes happening in Jammu and Kashmir. They don’t support your development and threaten to restore the old discriminatory system that has victimized Jammu. You should listen to their speeches to see how they attack Dogra heritage and make baseless allegations against Maharaja Hari Singh.”

Further, PM Modi also criticized Congress for its flawed policies and negligence, stating that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered immensely. “For decades, the Congress, NC, and PDP have prioritized their leaders’ interests over the welfare of the people, resulting in significant decline and exploitation. The Congress party is largely responsible for this situation,”

Moreover, the Prime Minister also accused Congress of undermining the Constitution, saying, “Today’s Congress is completely controlled by urban Naxals. They welcome foreign infiltrators, seeing them as potential votes, while they mock their own people’s suffering. Congress, NC, and PDP are enemies of the Constitution. They have deprived many families living here for generations of their voting rights.”

Meanwhile, the elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases: the first phase occurred on September 18, followed by the second phase on September 25. The final phase is scheduled for October 1, with the counting of votes set to take place on October 8.

(With Inputs From ANI)

