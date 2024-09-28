PM Modi Recalls 2016 Surgical Strike At Jammu Rally, Slams Congress

Ahead of the last phase of J&K Polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently slammed congress for allegedly demanding proof for the 2016 surgical strike at the Jammu rally on saturday.

Ahead of the last phase of J&K Polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently slammed congress for allegedly demanding proof for the 2016 surgical strike at the Jammu rally on saturday.

Speaking at the Jammu rally, PM Modi said “You should never forget the behaviour of Congress, it is the party which had asked for proof of surgical strike from our army. Congress is the party which even today speaks the language of Pakistan regarding the surgical strike.”

Further, recalling the anniversary of the 2016 Surgical Strike, he underscored India’s message to the world regarding its stance on terrorism, saying “In 2016, on September 28 night, Surgical Strike was conducted. India had told the world that this is New India. Yeh ghar mein ghus kar maarta hai….Aatank ke aakao ko pata hai agar kuch bhi himaakat ki toh Modi paataal mein bhi unhe khoj nikalega’…”

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "…Remember that time when bullets were fired from that side and the Congress used to wave white flags. When the BJP government responded to the bullets with shells, the people on that side came to their senses.…

Further, PM Modi also criticized congress for allegedly obstructing the implementation of one rank one pension and said ”It is the same Congress which made our army families yearn for ‘One Rank, One Pension’ for 4 decades. Congress lied to our soldiers. They used to say that ‘One Rank One Pension’, OROP will put pressure on the treasury but Modi has never looked at the treasury before the welfare of army families and hence, after forming the government in 2014, we implemented OROP. Till now, army families have received more than 1 lakh 20 thousand crore rupees. Recently, we have also revived OROP, due to which army families are sure to get more money.”

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "Congress can never respect those who die for the country. It is the same Congress which made our army families yearn for 'One Rank, One Pension' for 4 decades. Congress lied to our soldiers. They used to say that…

Later in the rally, PM Modi expressed confidence that the BJP would form its government in Jammu and Kashmir for the first time with “full majority.”

“The people of Jammu and Kashmir want the BJP government here. There has been a massive voter turnout in the recent two phases of elections in Jammu and Kashmir. It is certain that the BJP is going to form its first government with full majority in Jammu and Kashmir.” said PM Modi

After that, he emphasized that this would be the first government reflecting the wishes of the people in the Jammu region, declaring, “It is a place of temples. Do not leave this opportunity. The BJP government will solve all your problems.”