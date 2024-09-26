Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
PM Modi Engages With Tata Sons And PSMC On Semiconductor Projects

This meeting underscores India's commitment to establishing itself as a key player in the global semiconductor industry, which is vital for various technological advancements.

PM Modi Engages With Tata Sons And PSMC On Semiconductor Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a significant meeting on Thursday with senior officials from Tata Sons and Taiwan’s Powerchip Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (PSMC), both of which are spearheading ambitious semiconductor manufacturing projects in Dholera, Gujarat. This meeting underscores India’s commitment to establishing itself as a key player in the global semiconductor industry, which is vital for various technological advancements.

During the meeting, leaders from both Tata Sons and PSMC provided Prime Minister Modi with detailed updates on the progress of their ongoing semiconductor projects. The discussions highlighted the collaborative efforts between Indian and Taiwanese companies to build a robust semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem in India. Modi noted PSMC’s expressed enthusiasm about expanding its operations further within the country, indicating a positive outlook for future investments and partnerships.

MUST READ: BSES To Provide ‘Tatkal’ Electricity Connections For Pujas

In March of this year, Modi had ceremonially laid the foundation stones for three semiconductor fabrication plants, including those being developed by Tata Group and PSMC. This move was part of a broader initiative to position India among the top semiconductor-producing nations, a goal that is increasingly important given the global demand for chips across various sectors, from consumer electronics to automotive industries.

The Prime Minister’s engagement with these key industry players reflects his government’s strategic focus on enhancing domestic manufacturing capabilities and reducing reliance on imports, particularly in critical technology sectors. As India aims to become a global hub for semiconductor production, the collaboration with leading firms like Tata and PSMC is seen as a pivotal step in achieving that vision.

This initiative not only promises to bolster India’s position in the semiconductor market but also aims to create numerous job opportunities, drive innovation, and attract further foreign investment in the technology sector. The government’s efforts to foster a conducive environment for semiconductor manufacturing are likely to yield significant economic benefits in the long term.

ALSO READ: KTR Accuses Telangana Congress Govt Of Trampling Constitution

