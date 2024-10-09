PM Modi And Industry Titans Pay Tribute To Ratan Tata’s Lasting Legacy

Ratan Tata, the respected Indian industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, has passed away at the age of 86. His demise has sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from notable figures across various fields.

Ratan Tata, the respected Indian industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, has passed away at the age of 86. His demise has sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from notable figures across various fields, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, industrialist Anand Mahindra, and former cricketer Virender Sehwag. Tributes have been pouring in, highlighting Tata’s profound influence on India’s business landscape and his legacy as a philanthropist and visionary leader.

PM Modi expressed his sentiments on X, stating, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared… pic.twitter.com/p5NPcpBbBD — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 9, 2024

President Droupadi Murmu said, “In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence.”

In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence. He… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 9, 2024

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me.”

Deeply saddened by the demise of legendary industrialist and true nationalist, Shri Ratan Tata Ji.

He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me. His commitment… pic.twitter.com/TJOp8skXCo — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 9, 2024

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi stated that Tata was a visionary individual.

Ratan Tata was a man with a vision. He has left a lasting mark on both business and philanthropy. My condolences to his family and the Tata community. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 9, 2024

Businessman Gautam Adani said, “India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India’s path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader – he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti.”

India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India’s path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader – he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/mANuvwX8wV — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) October 9, 2024