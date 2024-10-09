Home
Thursday, October 10, 2024
PM Modi And Industry Titans Pay Tribute To Ratan Tata's Lasting Legacy

Ratan Tata, the respected Indian industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, has passed away at the age of 86. His demise has sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from notable figures across various fields.

PM Modi And Industry Titans Pay Tribute To Ratan Tata’s Lasting Legacy

Ratan Tata, the respected Indian industrialist and former chairman of Tata Sons, has passed away at the age of 86. His demise has sparked an outpouring of grief and condolences from notable figures across various fields, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, industrialist Anand Mahindra, and former cricketer Virender Sehwag. Tributes have been pouring in, highlighting Tata’s profound influence on India’s business landscape and his legacy as a philanthropist and visionary leader.

PM Modi expressed his sentiments on X, stating, “Shri Ratan Tata Ji was a visionary business leader, a compassionate soul and an extraordinary human being. He provided stable leadership to one of India’s oldest and most prestigious business houses. At the same time, his contribution went far beyond the boardroom. He endeared himself to several people thanks to his humility, kindness and an unwavering commitment to making our society better.”

President Droupadi Murmu said, “In the sad demise of Shri Ratan Tata, India has lost an icon who blended corporate growth with nation building, and excellence with ethics. A recipient of Padma Vibhushan and Padma Bhushan, he took forward the great Tata legacy and gave it a more impressive global presence.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “He selflessly dedicated his life to the development of our nation. Every time I met him, his zeal and commitment to the betterment of Bharat and its people amazed me.”

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi stated that Tata was a visionary individual.

Businessman Gautam Adani said, “India has lost a giant, a visionary who redefined modern India’s path. Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business leader – he embodied the spirit of India with integrity, compassion and an unwavering commitment to the greater good. Legends like him never fade away. Om Shanti.”

Anand Mahindra conveyed his deep sadness at Ratan Tata’s passing, stating that he finds it hard to accept his absence. Mahindra emphasized that Tata’s mentorship would have been immensely valuable during this crucial period, encouraging others to follow Tata’s example of leveraging financial success to benefit the global community.

Sundar Pichai also expressed his condolences in a post that said, “My last meeting with Ratan Tata at Google, we talked about the progress of Waymo and his vision was inspiring to hear. He leaves an extraordinary business and philanthropic legacy and was instrumental in mentoring and developing the modern business leadership in India. He deeply cared about making India better. Deep condolences to his loved ones and Rest in Peace Shri Ratan Tata Ji”

ALSO READ: Ratan Tata, The Visionary Titan Of Tata Group, Bids Farewell At 86

