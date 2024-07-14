PM Modi Condemns Attack On 'Friend' Donald Trump: Violence Has No Place In Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep concern over the attempted assassination of former US President Donald Trump, whom he considers a friend.

Modi, known for his friendly relationship with Trump, strongly condemned the attack, emphasizing that violence should never have a place in politics or democratic societies.

Taking to social media platform X, Modi wrote, “Deeply concerned by the attack on my friend, former President Donald Trump. Strongly condemn the incident. Violence has no place in politics and democracies. Wish him speedy recovery.”

He added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, those injured and the American people.”

The incident occurred shortly after Trump began speaking at his final campaign rally in Pennsylvania. Trump, aged 78, visibly reacted to the gunshot, clutching his right ear where blood soon became visible. Despite the injury, Trump continued to acknowledge the crowd, repeatedly raising his fist while being shielded by security officials, creating a now-iconic scene.

“I was hit by a bullet that grazed the upper part of my right ear,” Trump later shared on Truth Social. “I immediately sensed something was wrong when I heard shots and felt the bullet tear through my skin,” he recounted.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.