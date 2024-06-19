PM Modi In Varanasi: What Is Special For Farmers On This Visit?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made his first visit to his constituency- Varanasi after his third consecutive win. PM Modi will be releasing PM -KISAN’s 17th installment which will benefit about 9.26 farmers with Rs. 20,000 crore benefits. PM Modi will also be distributing certificates to over 30,000 self-help organizations who are trained as Krishi Sakhis to work as para extension workers.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Agriculture Minister, has previously detailed Prime Minister Modi’s Varanasi program.

According to Union Agriculture Minister Chauhan, the event is expected to attract over 25 million farmers from throughout the country. Furthermore, the event intends to create awareness among farmers and will bring together 732 Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), over 100,000 Primary Agricultural Cooperative Societies, and 500,000 Common Service Centers (CSCs) from around the country.

PM-KISAN Scheme

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi – launched on February 20, 2019 in Gorakhpur (UP), is an initiative that was introduced to meet the financial needs of land-holding farmers and their families. The Telangana government adopted the PM-KISAN project as the Rythu Bandhu scheme, which involves directly distributing funds to qualifying farmers. The PM-KISAN scheme uses Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) to deposit ₹6,000 annually into farmers’ bank accounts in three equal installments every four months. This scheme has already paid out ₹3.04 lakh crores to almost 11 crore farmers. This scheme expected an estimated expenditure of ₹75,000 crore. Who is Eligible for this Scheme?

All farmers from urban or rural areas who come from marginalized households and own cultivable land are eligible to enroll for this program. However, some conditions must be completed to get the funds under this system. A person cannot be: Any institutional landowners The farmer and any family members holding constitutional positions. Have a decent economic situation. All retired pensioners who have held constitutional positions or earn a monthly pension of at least Rs.10,000. Anyone who paid income tax during the prior assessment year. Professionals registered with professional bodies include physicians, engineers, lawyers, chartered accountants, and architects.

Show Full Article