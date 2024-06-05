PM Modi Introduces 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' Campaign On World Environment Day

On World Environment Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign on Wednesday. He marked the occasion by planting a peepal tree sapling at Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi. Accompanying him were Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena.

World Environment Day, observed on June 5, commemorates the inaugural day of the 1972 Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. This year’s theme, “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” highlights the critical need to restore and protect our land resources.

In related news, the Union Cabinet is expected to convene today at around 11:30 am in Delhi. NDA leaders will gather at Prime Minister Modi’s residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, at approximately 3:30 pm. Prominent figures like Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu are anticipated to attend. Additionally, the INDIA bloc meeting is scheduled to take place in the national capital at around 6 pm.

Both the Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA and the Opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold strategic meetings on Wednesday to plan their future political actions.

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections concluded on Tuesday. According to the Election Commission of India, the BJP secured 240 seats, a significant drop from its 2019 tally of 303. Meanwhile, the Congress saw substantial growth, winning 99 seats. The INDIA bloc surpassed the 230 mark, providing strong competition and defying expectations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won a third term, but the BJP will need to rely on coalition support from parties like JD(U) led by Nitish Kumar and TDP led by Chandrababu Naidu. The BJP fell 32 seats short of the 272-seat majority required to form a government independently, marking the first time since their 2014 victory that they did not achieve an outright majority.

