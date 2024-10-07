PM Modi & Maldives President Mohammed Muizzu Engage In Bilateral Talks

Following Muizzu's visit to India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engage in bilateral talks in Hyderabad house today. Several agreements are anticipated to be finalized.

Taking to X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said “Taking forward India-Maldives special ties! PM @narendramodi warmly received President @MMuizzu of Maldives as he arrived at Hyderabad House. Extensive discussions on India-Maldives bilateral relations lie ahead.”

Meanwhile earlier today, President Muizzu received a ceremonial welcome and a Guard of Honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan. This ceremonial welcome was also attended by President Droupadi Murmu & Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Later, President Muizzu and First Lady Sajidha Mohamed honored Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Following the laying of a wreath at the Gandhi memorial, President Muizzu signed the visitors’ book to mark the occasion.

Meanwhile, his five-day state visit marks his first bilateral trip to India since assuming office earlier this year, following his attendance at PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony in June.

