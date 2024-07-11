PM Modi Returns To India, Concludes His Two Nation Visit To Russia And Austria

PM Modi has reached back to India after his two day foreign tour to Russia and Austria on Thursday. He arrived at the Palam Airport in Delhi.

This is his first bilateral visit in the 3rd term. After concluding his visit, PM Modi shared a post on X and thanked Austria’s Chancellor, government, and people for their warm welcome and hospitality. He also stated this visit was immensely productive and described it as ‘historic.’

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Palam airport in Delhi after concluding his two-nation visit to Russia and Austria pic.twitter.com/DQgnniodrN — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

“My visit to Austria has been historic and immensely productive. New vigour has been added to the friendship between our nations. I am glad to have attended diverse programmes while in Vienna. Gratitude to Chancellor @karlnehammer, the Austrian Government and people for their hospitality and affection,” PM Modi said on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi also attended a community event in Vienna and stated that this wait has ended on a historic occasion marking the 75 years of their friendship.

Further, he also expressed his gratitude and delight at the enthusiastic welcome, acknowledging that it was a historic moment as an Indian Prime Minister visited Austria after a gap of 41 years

As PM Modi arrived on the stage at a community event people welcomed him ‘Modi, Modi’ chant.

#WATCH | Vienna, Austria: A member of the Indian diaspora says, “PM Modi’s speech was amazing…It was a mesmerizing experience…” pic.twitter.com/zTSXuc34kG — ANI (@ANI) July 10, 2024

