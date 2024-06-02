PM Modi Reviews Heatwave Situation and Monsoon Preparedness Amid Ongoing Crisis

Prime Minister Narendra Modi convened a high-level meeting on Sunday to assess the current heatwave conditions sweeping across India and to review the nation’s preparedness for the imminent monsoon season. The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s residence in the national capital.

During the briefing, officials informed the Prime Minister that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted a continuation of the heatwave in parts of Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Despite these harsh conditions, the monsoon is predicted to be normal to above normal across most regions, with some areas in Peninsular India expecting below-normal rainfall.

In response to the briefing, PM Modi emphasized the necessity of regular drills and audits to mitigate the risks associated with extreme weather events. He directed that comprehensive fire and electrical safety audits be conducted in hospitals and other public places regularly. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of maintaining firelines in forests and the efficient utilization of biomass.

The Prime Minister was also updated on the functionality of the “van agni” portal, an innovative tool designed for the timely detection and management of forest fires. This portal has proven instrumental in identifying and addressing forest fires quickly, thus minimizing potential damage.

Present at the meeting were key officials including the Principal Secretary to the PM, the Cabinet Secretary, the Home Secretary, the Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, the Director-General of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and the Member Secretary of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), along with senior officials from the PMO and relevant ministries.

The urgency of the meeting was underscored by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirming at least 56 deaths due to heatstroke across various states. The extreme heat has prompted immediate actions to safeguard public health and ensure readiness for the upcoming monsoon season.

Meanwhile, the IMD announced the early arrival of the Southwest Monsoon, which hit the coast of Kerala and advanced into parts of northeast India on Thursday, two days ahead of the usual June 1 onset date. Kerala has already experienced significant pre-monsoon rainfall, setting the stage for the monsoon’s progress.

Reflecting on the previous year, the monsoon season (June-September) in 2023 recorded 94 percent of the long-period average rainfall, indicating a slightly below-normal monsoon. However, this year’s projections appear more promising, providing some relief from the severe heat conditions currently affecting the country.

