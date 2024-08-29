PM Modi To Launch Major Development Projects At Maharashtra Tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Maharashtra's Palghar and Mumbai to inaugurate several significant development projects tomorrow.

What Will Be Inaugurated By PM Modi?

In Mumbai at approximately 11 AM, the Prime Minister will address the Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 at the Jio World Convention Centre.

This special session of GFF 2024, organized by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India, and the Fintech Convergence Council, will feature around 800 speakers, including policymakers, regulators, senior bankers, industry leaders, and academics.

The conference will host over 350 sessions and showcase the latest fintech innovations. It will also present more than 20 thought leadership reports and white papers offering in-depth industry insights.

Later at around 1:30 PM, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects at CIDCO ground in Palghar. Among these is the Vadhvan Port project, whose estimated cost is ₹76,000 crores.

Additionally, PM Modi will also inaugurate 218 fisheries projects valued at around ₹1,560 crores, which aims at at improving infrastructure and productivity in the sector. These projects are anticipated to create over 500,000 jobs.

Moreover, PM will also launch the National Rollout of the Vessel Communication and Support System, which is a ₹360-crore initiative that will install 100,000 transponders on fishing vessels in 13 coastal states and union territories.

Other initiatives include the development of fishing harbors and Integrated Aquaparks, as well as the adoption of advanced technologies such as Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems and Biofloc.

These projects aim to improve fish production, post-harvest management, and sustainable livelihoods for those in the fisheries sector.

