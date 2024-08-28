PM Modi Lauds 10 Successful Years Of Jan Dhan Yojna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised the individuals who contributed to the success of the Jan Dhan Yojana, emphasizing its crucial role in advancing financial inclusion.

“Today marks a significant milestone—#10YearsOfJanDhan. Congratulations to all beneficiaries and commendations to everyone involved in making this initiative a success,” the Prime Minister stated.

आज देश के लिए एक ऐतिहासिक दिन है- #10YearsOfJanDhan. इस अवसर पर मैं सभी लाभार्थियों को शुभकामनाएं देता हूं। इस योजना को सफल बनाने के लिए दिन-रात एक करने वाले सभी लोगों को भी बहुत-बहुत बधाई। जन धन योजना करोड़ों देशवासियों, विशेषकर हमारे गरीब भाई-बहनों को आर्थिक रूप से सशक्त बनाने… pic.twitter.com/e0vwfaQwkX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2024

He highlighted that the Jan Dhan Yojana has played a vital role in enhancing financial inclusion and providing dignity to millions, particularly women, youth, and marginalized communities.

Launched in 2014, the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana is a national financial inclusion mission aimed at ensuring comprehensive financial access for all households in India. The scheme aims to provide universal banking access, including basic banking accounts for every household, financial literacy, and access to credit, insurance, and pension services.

