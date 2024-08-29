PM Modi Applauds Union Cabinet’s Historic Decisions: 12 New Industrial Cities, Hydropower Projects, and FM Radio Expansion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, including the establishment of 12 industrial nodes or cities under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP). Modi highlighted that these initiatives would provide a significant infrastructure boost, enhance growth, and create numerous employment opportunities.

“The Cabinet has taken a very important decision of building 12 industrial nodes/cities under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. Apart from the significant infrastructure boost, it will enhance growth and create employment for many people,” PM Modi posted on X.

He also praised the three new railways-related projects approved by the Cabinet, which will benefit Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Chhattisgarh. “The benefits include seamless transportation of goods and easier travel for passengers,” Modi added.

Modi’s posts on X further applauded decisions related to hydropower projects, FM radio rollout, and the expansion of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund. “The Cabinet’s approval for financial assistance for hydropower projects in the Northeast will ensure sustainability, energy security, and boost the local economy across the region. It will also create job opportunities and boost growth,” he said.

He also noted that the rollout of Private FM Radio to 234 cities and towns will enhance access to diverse and local content, encouraging creativity and preserving local languages and cultures. The Cabinet’s expansion of the Central Sector Scheme of the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund aims to boost farmers’ incomes and promote sustainability.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs approved 12 new project proposals under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme. These industrial smart cities, with an estimated investment of Rs 28,602 crore, will span across 10 states and be strategically located along six major corridors.

The Union Cabinet also approved the progressive expansion of the Central Sector Scheme for financing under the ‘Agriculture Infrastructure Fund,’ making it more attractive and impactful. Additionally, a proposal for Central Financial Assistance (CFA) to the North Eastern Region for hydroelectric projects was approved. This scheme, set to run from FY 2024-25 to FY 2031-32, aims to support a cumulative hydro capacity of approximately 15,000 MW and will be funded through 10 per cent Gross Budgetary Support (GBS) for the region.

Home Minister Amit Shah praised the move, stating, “North Eastern Region is set to lead the nation’s development with Union Cabinet approving central financial assistance for hydroelectric projects today. This move will empower state governments to drive national growth by funding their own hydropower projects. Thank you, PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, for the visionary step.”