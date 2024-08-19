PM Modi To Travel To Ukraine, Announces Foreign Ministry

In a major surprise, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit war-affected European nation Ukraine. Announced foreign ministry on Monday.

As per foreign ministry, details about the visit will be released later.

Meanwhile, India has avoided directly condemning Russia, which describes the conflict as a special military operation, and has called for a resolution through dialogue and diplomacy.

Despite western countries imposing sanctions on Russia for 2022 invasion of Ukraine, countries like India & China continue to maintain trade relations with Moscow.

But notably, New Delhi also aims to bolster its connections with Western countries while preserving its enduring partnership with Russia.

PM Modi’s Poland Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to visit Poland, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the country in over forty years. This is notable given that Poland is India’s largest trading and investment partner in Central and Eastern Europe.

