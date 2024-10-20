PM Modi To Visit Varanasi, Set To Lay Foundation Stones For Rs 1,300 Cr Projects

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to visit his parliamentary constituency, Varanasi, on Sunday to inaugurate and lay the foundation for a series of development projects valued at approximately ₹1,300 crore. These initiatives aim to significantly enhance infrastructure, public services, and urban development in the region, highlighting the government’s commitment to improving the lives of Varanasi’s residents.

Inauguration of 23 Key Projects

The Divisional Commissioner of Varanasi, Kaushal Raj Sharma, confirmed that PM Modi will kickstart 23 new projects during his visit. These projects cover various sectors, including infrastructure upgrades, public amenities, and urban development initiatives. This focus reflects the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance living conditions and promote growth within the area.

Significant Connectivity Enhancements

In a recent development, Home Minister Amit Shah acknowledged PM Modi’s relentless efforts in enhancing connectivity in the region, especially after the Union Cabinet approved the Varanasi-Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Multi-Tracking Project worth ₹2,642 crore. This project includes the construction of a new rail-cum-road bridge over the Ganga River, which will facilitate smoother transport through Varanasi and Chandauli districts in Uttar Pradesh.

MUST READ: Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Prashant Vihar

Highlights of the Upcoming Projects

Here’s a look at some of the key projects that will be inaugurated or commenced:

Expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport: The project includes the expansion of the runway and the construction of a new terminal building, estimated to cost around ₹2,870 crore. Civil Enclaves at Various Airports: New civil enclaves are planned for Agra (₹570 crore), Darbhanga (₹910 crore), and Bagdogra (₹1,550 crore). New Airport Terminals: Terminals are being developed at Rewa, Ambikapur, and Saharanpur, with an investment of over ₹220 crore. Redevelopment of Varanasi Sports Complex: Phases 2 and 3 of this project will be undertaken under the ‘Khelo India’ scheme and the Smart City mission, costing over ₹210 crore. RJ Sankara Eye Hospital: A new hospital aimed at enhancing healthcare services in the region. Hostel and Pavilion Construction: A 100-bed hostel for boys and girls along with a public pavilion at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar Sports Stadium in Lalpur. Tourism Development Projects: Initiatives in Sarnath and beautification efforts around the Banasur Temple and Gurudham Temple.

Varanasi Railway Station: A Critical Hub

Varanasi Railway Station serves as a vital node in Indian Railways, linking essential zones and acting as a gateway for pilgrims and tourists. The route between Varanasi and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction is crucial for both passenger and freight traffic, currently facing heavy congestion. This route is essential for transporting goods like coal, cement, and food grains, and supports growing tourism and industrial demands.

As PM Modi prepares to inaugurate these significant projects, the focus remains on fostering development and enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Varanasi. The initiatives reflect a broader vision for infrastructural growth and public welfare, paving the way for a prosperous future for this historic city.

ALSO READ: Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates, BJP Blames AAP For 10 Years Of Inaction