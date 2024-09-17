Home
PM Modi's Rally To Hold Rally In Srinagar: Key Details And Updates

Preparations are in full swing in Srinagar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally, scheduled for September 19.

PM Modi’s Rally To Hold Rally In Srinagar: Key Details And Updates

Preparations are in full swing in Srinagar for Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s election rally, scheduled for September 19. This rally comes on the heels of the first phase of assembly elections in the Union Territory, which will take place on September 18. During this initial phase, 24 Assembly constituencies across Jammu and Kashmir will cast their votes.

BJP Leader Altaf Thakur’s Remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Altaf Thakur shared details about the upcoming event, stating, “The day after tomorrow (September 19), PM Modi will be here and address a public rally. Preparations are underway, and it will be a very big rally. People here are excited to listen to him. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to Jammu and Kashmir this year.”

Thakur also highlighted the significance of Modi’s visit for the party’s election strategy. “He is coming here to interact with party workers and will meet with the 19 candidates of the party. This will boost the morale of the candidates and also aid us in securing victories,” Thakur added.

MUST READ: From Judiciary To Politics: Who Is Mohammad Ashraf Malik Taking On Congress

Recent Developments and Statements

Earlier, on September 14, PM Modi addressed a rally in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh criticized the Congress’s claim regarding the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Singh labeled Congress’s narrative as “fake,” asserting that PM Modi had already promised that statehood would be restored following the elections. He dismissed Congress and the National Conference’s attempts to create a false narrative about statehood restoration as ineffective.

Election Timeline

The assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being conducted in three phases. The second phase is scheduled for September 25, and the third phase will be on October 1. The counting of votes will occur on October 8.

ALSO READ: BJP Takes A Dig At Atishi’s Appointment As Delhi CM, Calls Her ‘Puppet’

Filed under

BJP Altaf Thakur Jammu Kashmir Polls Jitendra Singh Congress Modi Visit J&K PM Modi Srinagar Rally Srinagar Rally

