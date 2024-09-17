Jammu and Kashmir Braces for Historic Elections; A Spotlight on Pulwama and Mohammad Khalil Band

Jammu and Kashmir is poised for a significant political event as it prepares to conduct its elections for the first time in nearly a decade

Jammu and Kashmir is poised for a significant political event as it prepares to conduct its elections for the first time in nearly a decade. With elections scheduled across forty-seven assembly seats in Kashmir and forty-three in Jammu, the region will witness a three-phase voting process starting September 18, 2024. This marks a pivotal moment in a region long characterized by conflict and political turbulence. The elections come in the wake of the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, which effectively stripped Jammu and Kashmir of its autonomous status and reorganized it into two federally administered territories.

Jammu and Kashmir has been at the center of geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan, contributing to three major wars between the two nations. Since the early 1990s, the region has been plagued by armed insurgencies against Indian rule, resulting in thousands of casualties, including both security forces and civilians. The 2019 Pulwama attack, where a suicide bomber targeted a CRPF convoy killing 40 personnel, stands out as a particularly devastating event that reshaped the region’s political landscape. This attack, among others, has underscored the volatile nature of Pulwama, a constituency that remains highly sensitive and significant in the broader political context of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Three-Phase Election Process

The upcoming elections will unfold in three phases, with Pulwama being one of the key constituencies attracting considerable attention. Three prominent candidates are vying for the Pulwama seat:

Waheed Ur Rehman Para from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Mohammad Khalil Band from the National Conference (NC)

from the National Conference (NC) Fayaz Ahmad Sofi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

Each candidate brings a distinct perspective to the table, reflecting the diverse political aspirations and concerns of the Pulwama electorate.

Candidate Profile: Mohammad Khalil Band

Mohammad Khalil Band, a veteran politician from the National Conference (NC), is a notable candidate contesting the Pulwama constituency in the 2024 elections. With a career spanning several decades, Band is recognized for his deep-rooted connection with the local community and his steadfast commitment to preserving Kashmir’s political identity.

Early Political Career

Band’s political journey began with the National Conference, a party founded by Sheikh Abdullah and historically influential in Jammu and Kashmir’s politics. He quickly emerged as a key figure within the NC, known for his grassroots leadership and ability to address local issues effectively. His early career was marked by a strong focus on social welfare, infrastructure development, and community-driven programs in Pulwama. Through his efforts in improving basic amenities such as healthcare, education, and road infrastructure, Band gained significant respect and trust from the district’s residents.

Key Positions and Influence

Throughout his tenure in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Band held several influential positions. His adeptness at balancing local interests with the broader political goals of the National Conference has earned him considerable influence within the party. Band has been a vocal advocate for the restoration of Jammu and Kashmir’s statehood, a central issue for the NC since the abrogation of Article 370. His work has focused on addressing the concerns of Kashmiri youth and farmers, and he has been instrumental in regional development projects aimed at enhancing the quality of life in Pulwama.

Current Political Focus and 2024 Elections

For the 2024 elections, Mohammad Khalil Band’s campaign emphasizes several critical issues. Key among these are the restoration of statehood, employment generation, and socio-economic development. Given Pulwama’s strategic importance and its history of political unrest, Band’s extensive experience and understanding of local issues position him as a formidable contender.

Band’s campaign also targets youth empowerment, addressing the persistent issue of unemployment in the region. He has promised to create job opportunities through vocational training programs and boost sectors like education and agriculture. Additionally, improving healthcare services and ensuring better access to clean water and electricity are central to his platform.

Security remains a prominent concern in Pulwama, which has experienced numerous incidents of violence and military encounters. Band advocates for peace-building initiatives and stresses the need for dialogue between various political entities and stakeholders to restore stability. His approach includes bridging gaps between the local government and citizens, ensuring that their voices are heard in discussions on security and governance.