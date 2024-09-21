Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Live Tv

PM Modi’s US Visit: A Three-Day Agenda Full Of Key Engagements

As PM Modi engages in these significant discussions, his visit underscores India’s growing influence on the world stage and its commitment to working alongside global partners for a better future. (Read more below)

PM Modi’s US Visit: A Three-Day Agenda Full Of Key Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a busy three-day visit to the United States from September 21 to 23. His schedule includes participating in the annual Quad Summit, meetings with President Joe Biden, and various events at the United Nations. Here’s a closer look at the key points on PM Modi’s agenda:

1. Quad Summit in Wilmington

The visit kicks off with the sixth Quad Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. This summit brings together leaders from India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The focus will be on promoting a free, open, and inclusive area.

2. Bilateral Meeting with President Biden

A key highlight of the trip is PM Modi’s meeting with President Biden. They are expected to discuss the comprehensive global partnership between India and the US, focusing on mutual interests and strategic collaboration.

3. Cancer Moonshot Event

An important sideline event at the Quad Summit will be the Cancer Moonshot initiative. This aims to enhance global cancer research and treatment, showcasing the collaborative spirit among the nations involved.

4. Community Event in New York

After the summit, PM Modi will travel to New York for a community event at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. He will address the Indian diaspora, highlighting the connection between India and its citizens abroad.

5. Business Roundtable with US CEOs

On September 22, PM Modi will participate in a Business Roundtable with CEOs from leading US companies. The focus will be on sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology, aiming to foster business collaborations.

6. Bilateral Meetings with World Leaders

Throughout his visit, PM Modi will hold several bilateral meetings with other world leaders, further enhancing diplomatic ties.

7. Addressing the UN General Assembly

On September 23, PM Modi will address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly. This speech will likely cover global challenges and India’s role in addressing them.

8. Strengthening Global Partnerships

This visit is a crucial opportunity for India to strengthen its relationships with key allies and showcase its commitment to international cooperation.

9. Focus on Technology and Innovation

Through discussions on cutting-edge technologies, PM Modi aims to position India as a leader in innovation and collaboration in these vital sectors.

10. Long-term Impact on Indo-Pacific Strategy

The outcomes of this visit could have a lasting impact on India’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, reinforcing its role as a key player in global affairs.

As PM Modi engages in these significant discussions, his visit underscores India’s growing influence on the world stage and its commitment to working alongside global partners for a better future.

Filed under

PM Modi PM Narendra Modi Quad Summit US Visit

Also Read

Reliance Foundation Pledges $10M For Women In Digital Economy Fund

Reliance Foundation Pledges $10M For Women In Digital Economy Fund

Bengaluru: Woman Chopped Into Pieces Found Inside Fridge

Bengaluru: Woman Chopped Into Pieces Found Inside Fridge

NHRC Acts On Young Professional’s Death From Overwork In Pune

NHRC Acts On Young Professional’s Death From Overwork In Pune

22 Dead In Israeli Strike On Gaza School, Says Gaza Health Ministry

22 Dead In Israeli Strike On Gaza School, Says Gaza Health Ministry

UP: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped In Moving Car

UP: 13-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gang-Raped In Moving Car

Entertainment

Karan Johar In Talks To Direct Big-Budget Web Series

Karan Johar In Talks To Direct Big-Budget Web Series

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

Khosla Ka Ghosla!’ Actor Parvin Dabas Injured In Car Accident

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On Third Friday

‘GOAT’ Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Earns Nearly Rs 2 crore On

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and AI Adaptation

Lupita Nyong’o Talks About Lessons from ‘The Wild Robot’; A Story of Boundaries, Parenthood, and

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ Box Office Collection Day 23: Nani’s Film Stays Low On Fourth Friday

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox