PM Modi’s US Visit: A Three-Day Agenda Full Of Key Engagements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set for a busy three-day visit to the United States from September 21 to 23. His schedule includes participating in the annual Quad Summit, meetings with President Joe Biden, and various events at the United Nations. Here’s a closer look at the key points on PM Modi’s agenda:

1. Quad Summit in Wilmington

The visit kicks off with the sixth Quad Summit in Wilmington, Delaware. This summit brings together leaders from India, Australia, Japan, and the United States to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region. The focus will be on promoting a free, open, and inclusive area.

2. Bilateral Meeting with President Biden

A key highlight of the trip is PM Modi’s meeting with President Biden. They are expected to discuss the comprehensive global partnership between India and the US, focusing on mutual interests and strategic collaboration.

3. Cancer Moonshot Event

An important sideline event at the Quad Summit will be the Cancer Moonshot initiative. This aims to enhance global cancer research and treatment, showcasing the collaborative spirit among the nations involved.

4. Community Event in New York

After the summit, PM Modi will travel to New York for a community event at the Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale. He will address the Indian diaspora, highlighting the connection between India and its citizens abroad.

5. Business Roundtable with US CEOs

On September 22, PM Modi will participate in a Business Roundtable with CEOs from leading US companies. The focus will be on sectors like artificial intelligence, semiconductors, quantum computing, and biotechnology, aiming to foster business collaborations.

6. Bilateral Meetings with World Leaders

Throughout his visit, PM Modi will hold several bilateral meetings with other world leaders, further enhancing diplomatic ties.

7. Addressing the UN General Assembly

On September 23, PM Modi will address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly. This speech will likely cover global challenges and India’s role in addressing them.

8. Strengthening Global Partnerships

This visit is a crucial opportunity for India to strengthen its relationships with key allies and showcase its commitment to international cooperation.

9. Focus on Technology and Innovation

Through discussions on cutting-edge technologies, PM Modi aims to position India as a leader in innovation and collaboration in these vital sectors.

10. Long-term Impact on Indo-Pacific Strategy

The outcomes of this visit could have a lasting impact on India’s strategy in the Indo-Pacific region, reinforcing its role as a key player in global affairs.

As PM Modi engages in these significant discussions, his visit underscores India’s growing influence on the world stage and its commitment to working alongside global partners for a better future.