PM Narendra Modi Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-Gratia for Families of Indians Killed in Kuwait Fire

In response to the tragic fire in Kuwait, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a review meeting and announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased Indian nationals.

The fire broke out early Wednesday in a building housing workers in Mangaf, southern Kuwait. The Prime Minister’s Office stated that the review meeting took place at the PM’s residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi.

Expressing deep sorrow over the incident, PM Modi extended his condolences to the families affected and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He directed the Government of India to provide all possible assistance.

The fire mishap in Kuwait City is saddening. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover at the earliest. The Indian Embassy in Kuwait is closely monitoring the situation and working with the authorities there to assist… https://t.co/cb7GHN6gmX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 12, 2024

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, has been instructed to travel to Kuwait to oversee relief measures and ensure the swift repatriation of the deceased’s remains.

During the meeting, which included senior officials such as External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for immediate and comprehensive support.

India’s Ambassador to Kuwait, Adarsh Swaika, visited Al-Adan Hospital, where over 30 injured Indian workers are receiving treatment. He also visited Farwaniya Hospital, where six injured workers, mostly Indians, were admitted. Four of these workers have since been discharged, one was transferred to Jahra Hospital, and one remains stable in the ward.

The Indian Embassy in Kuwait has established an emergency helpline at +965-65505246 for updates and assistance related to the fire incident. The embassy remains committed to providing all necessary support to those affected.

The NBTC group, led by Malayali businessman KG Abraham, owns the building that housed around 195 labourers, including individuals from Kerala and Tamil.

Concurrently, reports from KUNA indicated that the fire has been controlled, with investigations underway to determine the cause.

A senior police commander noted that the building accommodated a significant number of workers, with many being rescued. Tragically, fatalities resulted from smoke inhalation.

While cautioning against overcrowded living conditions for workers, the commander refrained from providing specific details regarding their employment or nationality.

