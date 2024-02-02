PM Narendra Modi to lay foundation stone of Talabira Thermal Power Project

According to an official statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for NLC India Limited’s (NLCIL) 2,400 MegaWatt Supercritical Thermal power plant in Sambalpur, Odisha, on Saturday. The Ministry of Coal has planned Thermal Power Plants to be set up by coal CPSUs in furtherance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to promote setting up of Thermal Power Plants at pit-head so as to reduce cost of coal transportation.

A press statement from the Ministry of Coal read, “Government has approved setting up of 3 x 800 MW Ultra Super Critical Thermal Power Plant at Talabira through NLCIL. NLCIL has been allotted Talabira coal mines with total reserves of 553 million tonne (MT) with 23 MT Peak rated capacity. On getting operational, this pit-head plant will generate electricity at a cost of Rs. 3.65 per unit (Rs. 2.40 fixed cost and Rs.1.25 variable cost) (approx.) which is amongst the cheapest power produced by TPPs in the country.”

According to the statement, the foundation stone for the over Rs. 27,000 crore Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) Talabira Thermal power project will be laid, perfectly aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision. This cutting-edge project will contribute significantly to the country’s energy security and play a key role in promoting economic growth by providing dependable, affordable, and continuous power.

Sustainability will be ensured by the close connection between this pithead power station and NLCIL’s captive coal blocks, Talabira II and III. The thermal power plant has impressive 10% eco-friendly biomass co-firing initiative, lower carbon footprint, and increased efficiency. Through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), the supply of 800 MW to Odisha, 1,500 MW to Tamil Nadu, 400 MW to Kerala, and 100 MW to Puducherry have already been secured. BHEL has been awarded the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contract for the Main Plant, with a value of Rs 18,255 crore. With subsequent units coming online at intervals of six months, the first 800 MW unit is anticipated to be commissioned in 52 months from the zero date.