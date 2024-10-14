Preserving Heritage: Insights From India’s Royal Families At ‘We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024′

At the We Women Want Festival & Awards 2024, members of India's royal families shared their insights on preserving cultural heritage in a rapidly changing world. Their commitment to reviving traditional arts, supporting local communities, and adapting heritage properties for modern tourism highlights the evolving role of royalty in contemporary society.

Key takeaways from the session:

1. Royal families play an important role in preserving and reinventing India’s cultural heritage post-independence.

2. Tourism serves as a significant catalyst for reviving heritage properties and supporting local livelihoods.

3. Members of royal families view themselves as custodians responsible for passing down cultural legacies.

4. Active support for local artisans and crafts is a key focus for royal families, promoting traditional arts.

5. Converting heritage properties into hotels and homestays helps ensure preservation while boosting the economy.

6. Preserving traditional cuisine is essential for maintaining cultural practices across generations.

7. Regions like Odhisha are emerging as major tourism destinations, with unique crafts gaining recognition.

8. The lack of structured policies for heritage tourism highlights the need for organized preservation efforts.

9. Royal families actively encourage local engagement in arts, crafts, and music, nurturing cultural expression.

10. Despite progress, ongoing efforts are necessary for effective heritage preservation and tourism development.

Royal families Reinventing Heritage After Independence

Pushpita Singh from the Khawra royal family and a renowned jewelry designer emphasized the significant changes in heritage preservation since India’s independence. “Earlier art, craft, and architecture were patronized by royal families, and after independence, it needed to be reinvented,” she stated. Singh noted that with the abolition of royal privileges, including the privy purse in 1977, there was a pressing need for local communities to earn a livelihood. “The beautiful heritage properties needed to be revived. Tourism helped a lot in that sense by getting more people into our areas,” she explained.

Singh’s passion for jewelry and block-printed fabrics reflects her commitment to reviving traditional crafts. “Jewelry is very fascinating in Rajasthan. It’s interesting how the ruling class wears it versus how the tribals wear it and which metals are used in various ways,” she noted, adding that her hobby for jewelry turned into a full-blown passion.

Royal Families as Custodians of Legacy

Meena Jhala Singh Deo, the Yuvrani of the Dhenkanal royal family, shared her perspective on the responsibilities that come with royal heritage. “We are privileged to be born in these families; it comes with the beautiful legacy but also the responsibility of preserving and passing it to future generations,” she remarked. Singh Deo highlighted the importance of being custodians of their heritage, stating, “We just try to look after, preserve, and pass it on.”

She noted the role of tourism in this effort, mentioning that many royal families are converting their palaces and heritage houses into hotels and homestays. “That is one step ahead in preserving and restoring houses, which is a mammoth task,” she explained. Singh Deo also emphasized the significance of supporting local arts and crafts that thrived under royal patronage. “Many of our ancestors set up clusters that are still existing today,” she added.

Additionally, she discussed how royal families are working to preserve traditional cuisine. “I am working with the local artisans, giving them a platform, providing design intervention, and ensuring modern utility,” she explained, indicating a forward-thinking approach to heritage preservation.

Encouraging Local Art and Culture

Nivritti Kumar Mewar, a princess of the Udaipur royal family, reinforced the sentiment that royal families have traditionally been custodians and patrons of art. “It is a small step I have taken,” she said, adding, “We have encouraged local people to pursue art, craft, and music.”

When Udhay asked about the role of royal families in tourism, Meena emphasized the burgeoning potential of states like Rajasthan and Odisha as a tourism destination. “Tourism has opened up. Odishais India’s new tourism destination,” she stated, highlighting the village of Maniabandha which has become renowned for its Katputli cotton and silk weaving. “Today, it is the most visited village of 2024. We are trudging along, but there is still a lot to be done,” she noted.

However, Meena pointed out that challenges remain. “We still do not have a policy for heritage tourism in Odisha. We too have to put our act together,” she remarked, signaling the need for more structured support for heritage tourism.

The Path Forward

Royal families play an important in preserving India’s rich cultural heritage while adapting to modern challenges. Through tourism, support for local artisans, and innovative approaches to heritage management, they are not only safeguarding their legacies but also empowering local communities.

As Meena put it, while strides have been made, “there is still a lot to be done,” highlighting the ongoing journey of heritage preservation in a rapidly changing world.

