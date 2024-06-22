Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Hold Bilateral Talk In Hyderabad House In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina for bilateral discussions at Hyderabad House in the nation’s capital on Saturday. The Bangladesh PM arrived in Delhi on Friday for a two-day state visit marking Hasina’s second visit to India within a fortnight. Previously, she was among the dignitaries who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the Modi 3.0 government at Rashtrapati Bhavan on June 9.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina hold a bilateral meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

The agenda for the talks was comprehensive, covering a wide range of issues crucial to both nations. These included Defence Cooperation, Connectivity and Infrastructure, Power and Energy Cooperation, Trade and Economic Partnership, Development Cooperation, River Water-sharing and Cultural Ties

From Bangladesh’s perspective, the Teesta water-sharing agreement was a significant point of discussion. There were also talks on the Protocol on Inland Waterways Trade and Transit (PIWTT), which has been in operation since 1972, aiming to maximize its potential. Additionally, discussions included the 2023 agreement on the usage of Chittagong and Mongla ports.

The two national leaders convened a convened a delegation- level meeting at Hyderabad house in Delhi where the duo decided that India India will start e-medical visa facility for people coming from Bangladesh to India for medical treatment. They also decided that the two countries will be focusing digital and energy connectivity even more. The two also agreed to initiate talks on CEPA to take the economic ties between the two nations to new heights. The leaders also discussed ways to facilitate visas for Bangladeshi students and other nationals wishing to travel to India, promoting educational and cultural exchanges. A particular focus was on initiatives like the Bangladesh Youth Delegation exchange held in 2022. They also agreed to strengthen cooperation over counter-terrorism, fundamentalism and peaceful management of the border in order to further strengthen the defence ties between the nations.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina hold a delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Prime Minister Hasina, as the first foreign dignitary to visit India after the new government formation, received a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan where PM Sheikh Hasina and PM Modi met with ministers and delegates from both countries. The Ministry of External Affairs described the welcome as befitting a “special partner.”

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and other key officials, including Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh, and Kirti Vardhan Singh, were present to greet the Bangladeshi delegation. Following the formalities, PM Hasina paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

“A heartfelt homage to Bapu! PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Mahatma’s ideals continue to serve as guiding principles of our close and warm relationship,” the Ministry of External Affair, spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said in a subsequent post.

A heartfelt homage to Bapu! PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. Mahatma's ideals continue to serve as guiding principles of our close and warm relationship.

Jaiswal also shared a post on his scocial media platform on X stating that Prime Minister Modi had extended a warm welcome to PM Sheikh Hasina and that the two national leaders had met ten times since 2019. “Deepening India-Bangladesh Maitri! PM Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh at Hyderabad House ahead of their bilateral discussions. The two leaders have met each other ten times since 2019, making unprecedented transformations in the relationship,” his post read.

Deepening India-Bangladesh Maitri! PM Narendra Modi extended a warm welcome to PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh at Hyderabad House ahead of their bilateral discussions. The two leaders have met each other ten times since 2019, making unprecedented transformations in the relationship.

In another post he made on Saturday, Jaiswal noted, “A ceremonial welcome for a special partner! PM @narendramodi received PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, as the first guest on a bilateral State Visit after the formation of the new government in India,”

A ceremonial welcome for a special partner! PM Narendra Modi received PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan, as the first guest on a bilateral State Visit after the formation of the new government in India.

Prime Minister Modi, addressing a joint press meet with Hasina, stated, “Today, we prepared a futuristic vision for India-Bangladesh cooperation in new areas.” Further he said, “In last one year, we have completed many important public welfare projects together.” Lauding the India-Bangladesh ties, Modi said, “Bangladesh lies at confluence of India’s Neighbourhood First policy, Act East policy, Vision SAGAR and Indo-Pacific vision.”

Addressing the press meet with PM Sheikh Hasina of Bangladesh. https://t.co/y9B5ba7V2i — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 22, 2024

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina also addressed India as Bangladesh’s important neighbour and trusted friend who they greatly value during the press conference. She said”India is our major neighbour and trusted friend; Bangladesh greatly values its relations with India.” She also extended an invite to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Bangladesh to witness the developments that have brought in the country and their future plans.

#WATCH | Delhi: Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina says, "This is my first bilateral visit to any country after Bangladesh's 12th parliamentary elections and the formation of our new government in January 2024. India is our major neighbour, trusted friend, and regional partner.

PM Modi also took the opportunity to laud India-Bangladesh ties. He stated the relationship between the two countries had greatly revived during his term in office in the last ten years. PM Modi further emphasised the focus of the bilaterla meeting that the two leaders convened, namely, connectivity, commerce and collaboration as well as a vision for their partnership in green, digital spaces and blue economy in the future.

#WATCH | Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina issue a joint press statement. PM Modi says, "…Though in the last 1 year, we have met 10 times, today's is a special meeting as PM Sheikh Hasina is our first State Guest in our third tenure."

The year 2023 was particularly notable for India-Bangladesh relations, with key events such as the virtual inauguration of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline and participation in the Voice of the Global South Summit by both leaders. The bilateral activities are a testament to the deep and enduring ties between the two nations, built on a shared history, culture, and geographic proximity.

Bangladesh is India’s largest trade partner in South Asia, with India being the second-largest trade partner of Bangladesh in Asia. Bangladeshi exports to India stood at approximately USD 2 billion in FY 2022-23, highlighting the robust economic linkages.

