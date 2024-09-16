Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Monday, September 16, 2024
Live Tv

Punjab BSF Foils Drug Smuggling: Heroin Seized In Tarn Taran

Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized two packets of suspected heroin during a nighttime patrol and search operation along the Tarn Taran border.

Punjab BSF Foils Drug Smuggling: Heroin Seized In Tarn Taran

On Sunday night, Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized two packets of suspected heroin during a nighttime patrol and search operation along the Tarn Taran border. The packets were discovered at 9:45 pm in the border area near Naushera Dhalla village. Each packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape secured with black tape, and included an improvised iron ring and two illuminating sticks. The total weight of the suspected heroin was 1.146 kilograms.

Follow-Up Search Results

Following the initial discovery, BSF troops conducted a thorough search of the surrounding areas but did not find additional contraband. The BSF spokesperson stated, “Keen observation and diligent efforts of BSF troops effectively thwarted yet another attempt to smuggle a narcotics consignment into Punjab from across the border.”

MUST READ: What Arvind Kejriwal’s Surprise Resignation Means For AAP

Previous Operations and Seizures

Earlier, on the night of September 13, a joint operation with Punjab Police, based on BSF intelligence, was conducted in Jodhawala, Fazilka. This operation led to the arrest of two individuals, including a fugitive wanted under the NDPS Act. The suspects, from Jodhawala and Mamdot’s Changarai village, were under BSF surveillance and are now in police custody for further interrogation about their drug syndicate connections in Punjab and Pakistan.

Additionally, on September 12, a joint operation by the BSF and Punjab Police led to the recovery of a drone and a large consignment of heroin in Tarn Taran district. Technical countermeasures were activated to neutralize a drone intrusion, resulting in the recovery of one assembled drone (quadcopter) and a large packet of suspected heroin weighing 6.230 kilograms from a field near Gilpan village. The heroin was also wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and included an improvised loop and two illuminating sticks.

Ongoing Efforts Against Drug Smuggling

The BSF’s ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling via drones have proven effective, with the recovery of both the drone and significant amounts of heroin underscoring the efficiency of the BSF’s intelligence network and operational coordination with Punjab Police.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Remand Note Of SHO Mondal Accessed: CBI Accuses Sandip Ghosh Of Deliberately Deceiving Investigations

Filed under

Border drug interception BSF heroin seizure Heroin capture Punjab Punjab BSF operation Tarn Taran drug bust

Also Read

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For Shogun

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For...

Northern Lights Forecast: Will Aurora Borealis Be Visible In Washington on THIS Date? Check Details Here!

Northern Lights Forecast: Will Aurora Borealis Be Visible In Washington on THIS Date? Check Details...

At What Time Is iOS 18 Releasing? Full Installation Guide And Key Features Explained

At What Time Is iOS 18 Releasing? Full Installation Guide And Key Features Explained

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At 70

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At...

Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed To Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

Bhuj-Ahmedabad Vande Metro Renamed To Namo Bharat Rapid Rail

Entertainment

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For Shogun

Who Is Anna Sawai? 32-Year-Old Becomes First Asian Woman To Win Lead Drama Emmy For

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At 70

How Did Tito Jackson Die? Michael Jackson’s Brother And Jackson 5 Star Passes Away At

Bibbojaan Aka Aditi Rao Ties Knot With Siddharth, First Photos Out

Bibbojaan Aka Aditi Rao Ties Knot With Siddharth, First Photos Out

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

Cher Withdraws Bid for Conservatorship Over Son Elijah Blue Allman After Lengthy Court Battle

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

‘Justice Was Not Done To Tumbbad’: Sohum Shah Expects Better After Film’s Re-Release | Exclusive

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox