Punjab BSF Foils Drug Smuggling: Heroin Seized In Tarn Taran

On Sunday night, Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized two packets of suspected heroin during a nighttime patrol and search operation along the Tarn Taran border. The packets were discovered at 9:45 pm in the border area near Naushera Dhalla village. Each packet was wrapped in yellow adhesive tape secured with black tape, and included an improvised iron ring and two illuminating sticks. The total weight of the suspected heroin was 1.146 kilograms.

Follow-Up Search Results

Following the initial discovery, BSF troops conducted a thorough search of the surrounding areas but did not find additional contraband. The BSF spokesperson stated, “Keen observation and diligent efforts of BSF troops effectively thwarted yet another attempt to smuggle a narcotics consignment into Punjab from across the border.”

MUST READ: What Arvind Kejriwal’s Surprise Resignation Means For AAP

Previous Operations and Seizures

Earlier, on the night of September 13, a joint operation with Punjab Police, based on BSF intelligence, was conducted in Jodhawala, Fazilka. This operation led to the arrest of two individuals, including a fugitive wanted under the NDPS Act. The suspects, from Jodhawala and Mamdot’s Changarai village, were under BSF surveillance and are now in police custody for further interrogation about their drug syndicate connections in Punjab and Pakistan.

Additionally, on September 12, a joint operation by the BSF and Punjab Police led to the recovery of a drone and a large consignment of heroin in Tarn Taran district. Technical countermeasures were activated to neutralize a drone intrusion, resulting in the recovery of one assembled drone (quadcopter) and a large packet of suspected heroin weighing 6.230 kilograms from a field near Gilpan village. The heroin was also wrapped in yellow adhesive tape and included an improvised loop and two illuminating sticks.

Ongoing Efforts Against Drug Smuggling

The BSF’s ongoing efforts to combat drug smuggling via drones have proven effective, with the recovery of both the drone and significant amounts of heroin underscoring the efficiency of the BSF’s intelligence network and operational coordination with Punjab Police.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Remand Note Of SHO Mondal Accessed: CBI Accuses Sandip Ghosh Of Deliberately Deceiving Investigations