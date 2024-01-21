Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP-RSS of Spreading Hatred, Resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam

In a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has accused them of sowing seeds of discord among religious, caste, and linguistic communities to divert attention and consolidate power. Gandhi made these remarks during the second leg of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam, where he resumed his journey from the Rajgarh-Hollongi border.

“BJP-RSS are spreading hatred and violence in society by making one religion fight against another, one caste against another, and one language against another, so that they can distract you. They aim to snatch your wealth and keep it with them,” said Rahul Gandhi.

Highlighting issues of unemployment and farmers not receiving fair prices for their crops, Gandhi emphasized the concerns raised by the people during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. “The youths here spend lakhs of rupees to go to school and college, but then come to know that they cannot get employment in Assam. Farmers do not get the right price for their crops,” he added.

Taking a swipe at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Gandhi alleged, “Who is the most corrupt Chief Minister of India? The people of Assam and the entire country know that the answer is Himanta Biswa Sarma.”

“The journey is not just about Rahul Gandhi; it is the journey of the people of Assam. Rahul Gandhi and the people of Assam are not afraid of the Chief Minister; they can do whatever they want,” Gandhi asserted.

The Yatra, which re-entered Assam from Arunachal Pradesh, faced a brief halt in Assam’s Biswanath district on Sunday. However, after discussions between the police and party workers, the Yatra resumed its course.

The Congress leader paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and freedom fighters Swahid Kanaklata and Mukund Kakati during the Yatra. Despite facing obstacles, the Yatra continues its mission, with Rahul Gandhi planning to interact with youths in Guwahati on January 23, addressing issues of unemployment and the education system.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is actively obstructing the party’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra program in Guwahati. Ramesh stated that efforts are being made to resolve the issues, with Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia engaging in talks with the police and the Chief Minister’s office.

As tensions rise, the political landscape in Assam becomes more heated, with the Congress party determined to press forward with its agenda despite alleged attempts to stifle their activities.